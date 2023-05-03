Kate Bush in “Complete Shock” Over Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Kate Bush is as surprised as anyone by her impending induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Reacting to news in a statement to Rolling Stone, the UK singer said: “I have to admit I’m completely shocked at the news of being inducted into the Hall of Fame! It’s something I just never thought would happen. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. It means a great deal that you would think of me. It’s such a huge honor.”

Bush also seemed to suggest she plans to attend the induction ceremony by joking, “Now, as part of the initiation ceremony, I get to find out about the secret handshake… there is one, right?”

Bush has mostly remained out of the public eye since staging a concert residency in London in 2014. Her last album, 50 Words for Snow, was released in 2011.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame president and CEO Joel Peresman told Rolling Stone that he hopes Bush will perform at the induction ceremony, but that it’s ultimately “up to her.”

Along with Bush, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2023 class includes Rage Against the Machine, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners, and Chaka Khana, among others. The induction ceremony will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on November 3rd.