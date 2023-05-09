Menu
Kaytranada and Aminé Announce Joint Project KAYTRAMINÉ, Share “4EVA” Featuring Pharrell: Stream

The duo's debut album is slated for May 19th

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single
Kaytranada and Aminé, photo by Lucas Creighton
May 9, 2023 | 1:06pm ET

    Producer Kaytranada and Portland rapper Aminé have paired up for a full-length collaborative project, under the portmanteau KAYTRAMINÉ, and make a lasting first impression with their debut single, “4EVA,” featuring Pharrell Williams. The self-titled album is slated for release on May 19th.

    The project reunites the two artists after nearly a decade of mutual behind-the-scenes support that has so far only resulted in three Kaytranada-produced tracks on Aminé’s 2015 mixtape, Calling Brio. Now, the duo have shared their first, fully-split single, “4EVA” with production and vocal assists from Pharrell Williams and a music video directed by frequent Aminé collaborator Jack Begert. Watch it below.

    Other features on the album include Freddie Gibbs, Snoop Dogg, and Big Sean. See the artwork and tracklist below.

    Related Video

    KAYTRAMINÉ arrives after a similar year-plus release gap for both artists. Aminé’s TWOPOINTFIVE project and Kaytranada’s Intimidated EP dropped within two weeks of each other in November 2021, and the latter’s 2022 single “Twin Flame” with Anderson. Paak has stood as the sole offering from either ever since.

    In April, Kaytranada and Aminé will have the chance to connect with their “4EVA” collaborator Pharrell at his 2023 Virginia Beach-based Something in the Water festival, where all three are individually slated to perform. In addition to a spot at both weekends of Coachella, Kaytranada will also embark to Europe this summer as part of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” world tour. Browse for tickets to Kaytranada’s full itinerary here and check for any upcoming live dates with Aminé here.

    Editor’s Note: This article was updated on May 9th with the album’s release date and tracklist.

    KAYTRAMINÉ Artwork:

    Kaytranada Amine album artwork

    KAYTRAMINÉ Tracklist:
    01. Who He Is
    02. Letstalkaboutit (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
    03. 4eva (feat. Pharrell Williams)
    04. Westside
    05. Master P (feat. Big Sean)
    06. Rebuke
    07. Sossaup (feat. Amaarae)
    08. STFU3
    09. Ugh Ugh
    10. Eye (feat. Snoop Dogg)
    11. K&A

Kaytranada and Aminé Announce Joint Project KAYTRAMINÉ, Share "4EVA" Featuring Pharrell: Stream

