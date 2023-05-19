Menu
Kaytranada and Aminé Drop Joint Album KAYTRAMINÉ: Stream

Marking the producer-rapper duo's debut project

Kaytranada Amine KAYTRAMINÉ 4eva pharrell 2023 album single
Kaytranada and Aminé, photo by Lucas Creighton
May 19, 2023 | 9:59am ET

    Producer Kaytranada and Portland rapper Aminé have paired up for a full-length collaborative project, under the portmanteau KAYTRAMINÉ. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    The album reunites the two artists after nearly a decade of mutual behind-the-scenes support that resulted in three Kaytranada-produced tracks on Aminé’s 2015 mixtape, Calling Brio. The 11-track effort includes features from Pharrell Williams, Freddie Gibbs, Snoop Dogg, and Big Sean.

    Lead single “4EVA” features production and a vocal assist from Williams. Watch the music video, directed by frequent Aminé collaborator Jack Begert, below.

    “4EVA” was followed by the second preview “Rebuke.” KAYTRAMINÉ arrives after a similar year-plus release gap for both artists. Aminé’s TWOPOINTFIVE project and Kaytranada’s Intimidated EP dropped within two weeks of each other in November 2021, and the latter’s 2022 single “Twin Flame” with Anderson. Paak has stood as the sole offering from either ever since.

    Kaytranada will embark to Europe this summer as part of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” world tour. Browse for tickets to Kaytranada’s full itinerary here and check for any upcoming live dates with Aminé here.

    KAYTRAMINÉ Artwork:

    Kaytranada Amine album artwork

    KAYTRAMINÉ Tracklist:
    01. Who He Is
    02. Letstalkaboutit (feat. Freddie Gibbs)
    03. 4eva (feat. Pharrell Williams)
    04. Westside
    05. Master P (feat. Big Sean)
    06. Rebuke
    07. Sossaup (feat. Amaarae)
    08. STFU3
    09. Ugh Ugh
    10. Eye (feat. Snoop Dogg)
    11. K&A

