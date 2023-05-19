Kaytranada and Aminé Drop Joint Album KAYTRAMINÉ: Stream

Producer Kaytranada and Portland rapper Aminé have paired up for a full-length collaborative project, under the portmanteau KAYTRAMINÉ. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The album reunites the two artists after nearly a decade of mutual behind-the-scenes support that resulted in three Kaytranada-produced tracks on Aminé’s 2015 mixtape, Calling Brio. The 11-track effort includes features from Pharrell Williams, Freddie Gibbs, Snoop Dogg, and Big Sean.

Lead single “4EVA” features production and a vocal assist from Williams. Watch the music video, directed by frequent Aminé collaborator Jack Begert, below.

“4EVA” was followed by the second preview “Rebuke.” KAYTRAMINÉ arrives after a similar year-plus release gap for both artists. Aminé’s TWOPOINTFIVE project and Kaytranada’s Intimidated EP dropped within two weeks of each other in November 2021, and the latter’s 2022 single “Twin Flame” with Anderson. Paak has stood as the sole offering from either ever since.

Kaytranada will embark to Europe this summer as part of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” world tour. Browse for tickets to Kaytranada’s full itinerary here and check for any upcoming live dates with Aminé here.

KAYTRAMINÉ Artwork:

KAYTRAMINÉ Tracklist:

01. Who He Is

02. Letstalkaboutit (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

03. 4eva (feat. Pharrell Williams)

04. Westside

05. Master P (feat. Big Sean)

06. Rebuke

07. Sossaup (feat. Amaarae)

08. STFU3

09. Ugh Ugh

10. Eye (feat. Snoop Dogg)

11. K&A