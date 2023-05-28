Menu
Keanu Reeves’ ’90s Band Dogstar Makes Live Return at BottleRock

The reunited band has also promised new music

Keanu Reeves with Dogstar
Keanu Reeves with Dogstar, photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images
May 27, 2023 | 9:29pm ET

    Keanu Reeves’ ’90s band Dogstar made their live comeback this weekend at BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley, California.

    The band played material from their two previous studio albums, 1996’s Our Little Visionary and 2000’s Happy Ending, along with new songs from their upcoming, as-yet-unannounced album.

    Comprised of bassist Reeves, drummer Robert Mailhouse, and singer-guitarist Brett Domrose, Dogstar released two albums and an EP from 1996 to 2002 before breaking up. The band teased a comeback earlier this month, announcing that both new music and live shows were on the way.

    In a pre-show interview with Billboard, Reeves described Dogstar as “something that’s part of my life.” Discussing the impetus to reunite the band, he explained, “I missed playing together, I missed writing together, I missed doing shows together. It’s something I’ve always missed. We came to a spot where we weren’t playing anymore, and I missed it … Once we started to play, and it felt good, and really positive and creative, that’s when it was like, ‘Okay, let’s make this happen.’”

    Though Dogstar have a grunge sound, Reeves recently admitted that his go-to band is dream-pop outfit Alvvays. The actor last starred in John Wick Chapter 4, and will next appear in a dark comedy written and directed by Jonah Hill as well as an Aziz Ansari feature co-starring Seth Rogen.

    Setlist:
    Lust
    Sunrise
    How the Story Ends
    Everything Turns Around
    Blonde
    Lily
    Glimmer
    Sleep
    Shallow Easy
    Flowers
    Upside
    Breach

