Keanu Reeves’ Grunge Band Teases First New Music in More Than 20 Years

"It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done."

Dogstar, photo via Instagram
May 1, 2023 | 5:31pm ET

    Back in the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, Keanu Reeves co-founded and played bass in a grunge band called Dogstar. After quietly reuniting last summer, the group has announced they will be “rolling out some new music” this summer, to be followed by some live shows.

    Last week, they shared a preview of a rooftop photoshoot on Instagram, and apparently, the reception was so strong that Dogstar couldn’t wait to share more news. “Thank you everyone for the kind comments. We are overjoyed to see such a response!” they wrote in the comments of the post. “Honestly, didn’t expect this. It makes us want to play out even more.”

    Dogstar continued, “We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately. So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us. We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune… It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done.”

    Before breaking up in 2002, Dogstar released one EP titled Quattro Formaggi and a pair of albums: 1996’s Our Little Visionary and 2000’s Happy Ending. In a 2019 interview with GQ, Reeves joked about the often negative reception they faced, saying, “I guess it would have helped if our band was better.”

    Even with John Wick: Chapter 4 out in theaters, Reeves’ main job is still keeping him plenty busy. The Alvvays superfan has been tapped to star in the Aziz Ansari-directed film Good Fortune opposite Seth Rogen and Ansari, and he’ll also team up with Jonah Hill for a dark comedy titled Outcome.

