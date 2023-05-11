Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ken Jennings Crosses the Picket Line to Tape Jeopardy!

Mayim Bialik declined to host in support of striking writers

Advertisement
ken jennings jeopardy crosses picket line writers strike
Ken Jennings, photo via Sony Pictures Television
May 11, 2023 | 5:09pm ET

    Several productions have shut down due to the ongoing writer’s strike, but thanks to Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! won’t be one of them. Jennings officially crossed the picket line in order to host the program, Deadline reports — even after his co-host Mayim Bialik declined to do the same.

    Jeopardy! is set to film the final episodes of its 39th season from May 16th through May 19th. According to Deadline, Bialik decided not to host the quiz show to stand in solidarity with striking writers, including Jeopardy! scribes Michele Loud, Jim Rhine, and Billy Wisse, who have joined the WGA picket lines. The show was able to continue because its questions were written before the strike, and because Jennings — who, as part of the program’s dual-host structure, led the program from last August to December — stepped up. Bialik began her hosting term in January.

    The Writers Guild of America began its strike on May 2nd when the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a contract that would adequately protect writers in the rapidly changing film and television industry (see: pay them a living wage and protect them from AI). The main issue stems from the rise of streaming, which has all-but-eradicated residuals — which allowed writers to receive a livable wage in previous years. For more information on the strike, read our explainer.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Since the strike requires all WGA writers to go “pencils down,” notable productions like Stranger Things and all of the big-name late night shows have shut down. Additionally, several Screen Actors Guild performers have backed out of gigs to show solidarity. The Directors Guild of America just began its own contract negotiations with AMPTP, and the SAG union will enter negotiations in the coming months.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

bts book best seller taylor swift memoir

That Best-Selling Mystery Book Is About BTS, Not Taylor Swift

May 11, 2023

Blue Ridge Rock Fest 2023

Blue Ridge Rock Festival Finalizes 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Danzig, Vanilla Ice, and More

May 11, 2023

Chris Tucker Prince The Fifth Element costumes ruby rhod sci fi the view comedy quoteworthy

Chris Tucker: Prince Passed on The Fifth Element Because He Didn't Like the Costumes

May 11, 2023

Poor Things Trailer Emma Stone Yorgos Lanthimos

Emma Stone Gets Brought Back to Life in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things Trailer: Watch

May 11, 2023

ed sheeran country music news pop quoteworthy interview

Ed Sheeran Says He'd Love to Make Country Music

May 11, 2023

my morning jacket fall 2023 tour dates tickets

My Morning Jacket Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

May 11, 2023

disney+ hulu one app experience

Disney+ to Incorporate Hulu Content Into "One-App Experience" Later This Year

May 11, 2023

ShipRocked 2024: I Prevail Killswitch Engage

2024 ShipRocked Cruise Lineup: I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Code Orange, Highly Suspect, and More

May 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ken Jennings Crosses the Picket Line to Tape Jeopardy!

Menu Shop Search Newsletter