Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem Surprise Release New Song “The Hillbillies”: Stream

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar have reunited for their latest collaboration, “The Hillbillies.” Featuring a Bon Iver sample, the song was unexpectedly released on the pgLang YouTube channel along with an accompanying music video.

Featuring fast-paced production by SURF GANG founder EVILGIANE, “The Hillbillies” is built around a sample of Bon Iver’s 2020 COVID-19 benefit single “PDLIF.” The freewheeling collaboration between the two cousins details their travels around the world as they rap about fashion, women, and fame.

“We gon’ fuck up the world,” Kendrick raps on the chorus. “Excuse me, but is that your girl?/ Didn’t mean to possess your girl.” Keem adds, “Somebody’s gonna invade on a one of one conversation/ I’m ducked off from the world, I’m immersed in the PlayStation/ And I ain’t worried ’bout her, it’s a thousand hers out waitin’.”

Watch the music video, directed by Neal Farmer, below.

Keem and Kendrick previously linked up on the Grammy-winning “Family Ties,” “Savior,” and “range brothers,” among many other tracks. Keem released his debut album, The Melodic Blue, in 2021, while Kendrick recently popped up for a remix of Beyoncé’s “America Has a Problem.”

Kendrick’s last album was 2022’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. He has several major festival gigs lined up, including headlining appearances at Governors Ball in New York, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Outside Lands in San Francisco, Osheaga in Montreal, and Austin City Limits in Austin. Grab your seats for his upcoming shows here.