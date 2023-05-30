Menu
Kesha Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Including stops in Nashville, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and DC

kesha 2023 gag order tour dates tickets
Kesha, photo by Vince Haycock
May 30, 2023 | 12:44pm ET

    Kesha has announced a Fall 2023 tour in support of her new album, Gag Order.

    Spanning 20 dates, “The Gag Order Tour” will feature Jake Wesley Rogers as the opening act. It’ll kick off on October 15th in Dallas, and make stops in Nashville, Toronto, New York City, Chicago, DC, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on November 18th.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, June 1st (use access code DISCO).

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Gag Order follows Kesha’s 2020 record High Road and includes the singles “Eat the Acid,” “Fine Line,” and “Only Love Can Save Us Now.”

    Kesha 2023 Tour Dates:
    10/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
    10/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
    10/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
    10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    10/26 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
    10/28 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
    10/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
    11/01 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    11/03 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
    11/06 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    11/07 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
    11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    11/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
    11/12 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Showroom
    11/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    11/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

    kesha 2023 tour poster

