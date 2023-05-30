Kesha Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Kesha has announced a Fall 2023 tour in support of her new album, Gag Order.
Spanning 20 dates, “The Gag Order Tour” will feature Jake Wesley Rogers as the opening act. It’ll kick off on October 15th in Dallas, and make stops in Nashville, Toronto, New York City, Chicago, DC, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on November 18th.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2nd at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, June 1st (use access code DISCO).
Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Gag Order follows Kesha’s 2020 record High Road and includes the singles “Eat the Acid,” “Fine Line,” and “Only Love Can Save Us Now.”
Kesha 2023 Tour Dates:
10/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
10/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
10/20 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/26 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
10/28 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
10/29 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
11/01 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/03 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/06 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/07 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
11/12 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Showroom
11/14 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium