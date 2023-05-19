Kesha Shares New Album Gag Order: Stream

Kesha has shared her new album Gag Order. The fifth studio LP from the singer includes the previously-released singles “Eat the Acid,” “Fine Line,” and “Only Love Can Save Us Now.”

Kesha executive produced Gag Order alongside Rick Rubin, the legendary Def Jam co-founder and boardsman behind albums by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Beastie Boys. In a statement, the artist described the “post-pop” record as the result of facing her emotional darkness head-on.

“Without the darkness there is no light. So I let my darkness have the light. I can’t fight the truth. Life is difficult and painful. It is for everyone,” Kesha said. “An artist doesn’t exist to make others happy. I believe an artist gives voice, motion, color to the emotions we all have. The good emotions, and the unmanageably fucking miserable ones.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The album’s title is likely a reference to Kesha’s legal battle with producer Dr. Luke. In 2014, she sued the producer for sexual assault, asking the court to break her contract with him. Over several years, her cases were repeatedly dismissed and her appeals to be freed from Dr. Luke’s label denied. All of the singer’s albums since the legal battle began — including Gag Order — have been released via Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records.

Stream the album via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Gag Order follows Kesha’s 2020 record High Road. Since then, she’s covered T. Rex’s “Children of the Revolution” and performed with Foo Fighters in honor of Taylor Hawkins.

Gag Order Artwork:

Gag Order Tracklist:

01. Something to Believe In

02. Eat the Acid

03. Living in My Head

04. Fine Line

05. Only Love Can Save Us Now

06. All I Need Is You

07. The Drama

08. Ram Dass Interlude

09. Too Far Gone

10. Peace & Quiet

11. Only Love Reprise

12. Hate Me Harder

13. Happy