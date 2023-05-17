Kesha Looks to a Higher Power on “Only Love Can Save Us Now”: Stream

Kesha has dropped another preview of her fifth studio album, Gag Order, just days ahead of its release. Titled “Only Love Can Save Us Now,” the new song finds the singer turning to a higher power in difficult times.

“Only Love Can Save Us Now” opens with electronic production before transitioning to acoustic guitar on the chorus as Kesha praises the power of love while backed by a gospel choir. On the track, the singer also alludes to the legal issues she’s dealt with over the past decade: “I’m getting sued because my mom has been tweeting/ Don’t fucking tell me that I’m dealing with reason.” Stream it below.

“I have had an overwhelming dichotomy of emotions, oscillating between pain and love. Chaos and love. Fear and love,” Kesha wrote on Instagram about the track. “I wanted my song ‘Only Love Can Save Us Now’ to sonically, lyrically, and emotionally reflect the severity of my mental pendulum swings.

She continued, “The world is so overwhelming sometimes. It requires a moment of surrender. The ludicrosity of life can make you crazy. If anything, IF ANYTHING, can save us, I believe only love can. This song is a desperate and angry prayer. A call to the light when all feels lost.”

Gag Order is out this Friday, May 19th; pre-orders are ongoing. The follow-up to 2020’s High Road includes the previous singles “Eat the Acid” and “Fine Line.”