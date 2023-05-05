Yellowstone to End After Season 5, Sequel Series Ordered with Matthew McConaughey

The popular western Yellowstone will come to an end following its fifth season. In its place, Paramount+ has ordered a sequel series, with Matthew McConaughey expected to star.

News of Yellowstone’s ending comes after alleged behind-the-scenes drama between series star Kevin Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan over the actor’s shooting schedule. In February, Deadline reported that Costner only wanted to spend a week shooting for the second half of the season. His attorney later denied the allegations, calling the idea “an absolute lie.”

In Yellowstone, Costner plays John Dutton III, the owner of the titular cattle ranch who in Season 5 becomes Governor of Montana for the primary purpose of canceling an airport and resort development encroaching on the family property. Back in January, he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series for the role.

The final episodes of Yellowstone will air in November.

Sheridan has spun off the Dutton family lore into a veritable Yellowstone universe. The latest extension of the show will star Matthew McConaughey. It comes after the Sam Elliott-led 1883 and 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Also in the works are the 1883 spinoff Bass Reeves, another prequel called 1944, and 6666, which is set in the present day at the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.