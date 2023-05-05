Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Yellowstone to End After Season 5, Sequel Series Ordered with Matthew McConaughey

The final episodes will air in November

Advertisement
yellowstone kevin costner not returning after season 5
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Follow
May 5, 2023 | 9:08am ET

    The popular western Yellowstone will come to an end following its fifth season. In its place, Paramount+ has ordered a sequel series, with Matthew McConaughey expected to star.

    News of Yellowstone’s ending comes after alleged behind-the-scenes drama between series star Kevin Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan over the actor’s shooting schedule. In February, Deadline reported that Costner only wanted to spend a week shooting for the second half of the season. His attorney later denied the allegations, calling the idea “an absolute lie.”

    In Yellowstone, Costner plays John Dutton III, the owner of the titular cattle ranch who in Season 5 becomes Governor of Montana for the primary purpose of canceling an airport and resort development encroaching on the family property. Back in January, he won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series for the role.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The final episodes of Yellowstone will air in November.

    Sheridan has spun off the Dutton family lore into a veritable Yellowstone universe. The latest extension of the show will star Matthew McConaughey. It comes after the Sam Elliott-led 1883 and 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Also in the works are the 1883 spinoff Bass Reeves, another prequel called 1944, and 6666, which is set in the present day at the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

Latest Stories

smashing pumpkins new album atum rock opera act 3 stream

Smashing Pumpkins Unveil Three-Part Rock Opera ATUM: Stream

May 5, 2023

brian eno fred again.. album secret life

Brian Eno and Fred again.. Reveal Collaborative Album Secret Life: Stream

May 4, 2023

Billie Lourd and Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill Honors Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

May 4, 2023

Bruce Springsteen in pub

Bruce Springsteen Holds Court at Irish Pub, Leads Patrons in Song

May 4, 2023

Sully Erna Lady Gaga relationship

Godsmack's Sully Erna Confirms He Dated Lady Gaga: "I Shared Some Great Moments with Her"

May 4, 2023

thundercat 2023 north south american fall tour dates tickets

Thundercat Announces Fall 2023 Tour

May 4, 2023

bring me the horizon lost stream

Bring Me the Horizon Go Pop-Punk on New Song "LosT": Stream

May 4, 2023

Thurston Moore memoir sonic life youth book release date preorder

Thurston Moore Details New Memoir Sonic Life

May 4, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Yellowstone to End After Season 5, Sequel Series Ordered with Matthew McConaughey

Menu Shop Search Newsletter