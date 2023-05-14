Menu
Little Kids Start Raging Circle Pit at Death Metal Gig Outside GameStop: Watch

"The song kicks in, and these kids are going hard"

Kids GameStop Circle Pit
GameStop Circle Pit, via Twitter
May 14, 2023 | 11:46am ET

    Now, this is the America we love: A bunch of little kids started a circle pit in the parking lot of a GameStop in Texas.

    The beautiful moment happened as people were waiting for the midnight release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, where long-running Texas death metal band Severance set up a gig to entertain the crowd as they stood in line.

    From there, the kids took over, forming a circle pit as Severance delivered a crushing performance.

    In a YouTube video (below), Chris De Leon, the current singer of Severance, explained how the gig came together. The vocalist said he is a “huge gamer” and had befriended this particular GameStop’s manager, who invited the band to play the Zelda release event.

    “[Before] the very last song [we played that night] … I saw these little kids just really getting into it in front of us, and one of them started doing a circle pit motion,” recalled De Leon. “So, on the spot, I taught them, ‘Hey, do that, but altogether .. we call that a circle pit.’ … The song kicks in, and these kids are going hard.”

    Watch as these kids get their metal on during GameStop’s Zelda midnight release event below, followed by singer Chris De Leon’s explanation of how it all came to be.

