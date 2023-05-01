Killer Mike Announces Summer 2023 Tour

Killer Mike has announced a Summer 2023 tour in support of his upcoming album, MICHAEL. The Run the Jewels rapper will be accompanied by his choir, The Midnight Revival, and perform new songs alongside “classic hits” from his previous albums R.A.P. Music, PLEDGE, and more.

“The High & Holy Tour” kicks off on July 10th in Birmingham, Alabama, and includes shows in his hometown of Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, DC, and more before wrapping in New Orleans on August 5th. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring on Wednesday, May 3rd (use access code ICONIC).

MICHAEL, Killer Mike’s first solo effort in more than a decade, is out on June 16th. In September, Run the Jewels will head out on a 10th anniversary tour in celebration of their self-titled debut. Grab your tickets here.

Killer Mike 2023 Tour Dates:

07/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

07/11 – Charleston, SC @ Music Hall

07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

07/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

07/17 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

07/18 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

07/20 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theatre

07/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Music Hall

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

07/28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

07/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel

08/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

08/04 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

08/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater