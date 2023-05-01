Menu
Killer Mike Announces Summer 2023 Tour

In support of his upcoming album, MICHAEL

killer mike 2023 north american tour dates schedule tickets
Killer Mike photo by Jonathan Mannion
May 1, 2023 | 1:53pm ET

    Killer Mike has announced a Summer 2023 tour in support of his upcoming album, MICHAEL. The Run the Jewels rapper will be accompanied by his choir, The Midnight Revival, and perform new songs alongside “classic hits” from his previous albums R.A.P. Music, PLEDGE, and more.

    “The High & Holy Tour” kicks off on July 10th in Birmingham, Alabama, and includes shows in his hometown of Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, DC, and more before wrapping in New Orleans on August 5th. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring on Wednesday, May 3rd (use access code ICONIC).

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    MICHAEL, Killer Mike’s first solo effort in more than a decade, is out on June 16th. In September, Run the Jewels will head out on a 10th anniversary tour in celebration of their self-titled debut. Grab your tickets here.

    Get Killer Mike Tickets Here

    Killer Mike 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    07/11 – Charleston, SC @ Music Hall
    07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    07/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    07/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
    07/17 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
    07/18 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    07/20 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theatre
    07/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Music Hall
    07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    07/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
    07/28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    07/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
    07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel
    08/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    08/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    08/04 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    08/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

    killer mike 2023 north american tour poster dates schedule tickets

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

