Killer Mike Announces Summer 2023 Tour

Killer Mike has announced a Summer 2023 tour in support of his upcoming album, MICHAEL. The Run the Jewels rapper will be accompanied by his choir, The Midnight Revival, and perform new songs alongside “classic hits” from his previous albums R.A.P. Music, PLEDGE, and more.
“The High & Holy Tour” kicks off on July 10th in Birmingham, Alabama, and includes shows in his hometown of Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, DC, and more before wrapping in New Orleans on August 5th. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring on Wednesday, May 3rd (use access code ICONIC).
MICHAEL, Killer Mike’s first solo effort in more than a decade, is out on June 16th. In September, Run the Jewels will head out on a 10th anniversary tour in celebration of their self-titled debut. Grab your tickets here.
Killer Mike 2023 Tour Dates:
07/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
07/11 – Charleston, SC @ Music Hall
07/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
07/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
07/17 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
07/18 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
07/20 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theatre
07/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Music Hall
07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/27 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
07/28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
07/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at Ace Hotel
08/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
08/04 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
08/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater