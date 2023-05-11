Menu
Killer Mike Details New Album MICHAEL, Shares “Motherless”: Stream

Plus, a two-part short film tribute to his late mother

killer mike michael artwork tracklist motherless new song video stream
Killer Mike, photo by Jonathan Mannion
May 11, 2023 | 10:42am ET

    Killer Mike has shared the artwork and tracklist for his previously announced solo album, MICHAEL, and shared the latest preview, “Motherless,” featuring R&B singer Eryn Allen Kane. To accompany the single, the Atlanta rapper shared a two-part short film tribute to his late mother featuring the music video for the recently released “Don’t Let the Devil” and “Motherless” visual.

    Marking Killer Mike’s first solo effort in more than a decade, MICHAEL contains every track he’s released over the past year, including the Young Thug-assisted “RUN,” “Talkin Dat SHIT!,” and the previously mentioned “Don’t Let the Devil” featuring fellow Run the Jewels member El-P and thankugoodsir. In a previous statement, the album was described as Killer Mike’s “most autobiographical” to date.

    To that end, the Davi Peña-directed “Don’t Let the Devil” video is an homage to the “bohemian-artsy-disco infused parties” that Killer Mike’s Mama Niecy used to throw while he was growing up and was based on a treatment written by El-P. Meanwhile, the Shane Smith-directed “Motherless” visual lines up with the somber tone of the track. As he revealed in a statement, he said the phrase “my Momma dead” for the first time while recording “Motherless.”

    “It was the last song made for the album because I hadn’t uttered these words out loud since her transitioning,” Killer Mike said. “When I tell the story of my mother the tales told include one when I walked in on her attempting to take her own life — it gets to the heart of how deeply sensitive an artist and human she was. She survived, was diagnosed bi-polar and depressed; she fought that until the day she died.”

    He continued, “These aren’t meant to be sad videos or eulogies. This is a celebration of a BAD ASS BLACK GIRL from the westside of Atlanta. She’s been affectionately called OG Mama Niecy by the many people she helped stay on their path.” Watch both clips below.

    MICHAEL is out June 16th via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-orders are ongoing. Scroll onwards for the artwork and full tracklist.

    In support of the album, Killer Mike will head out on a 19-date US tour this summer. Grab your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. It will be followed by Run the Jewels’ 10th anniversary tour in celebration of their self-titled debut. Tickets for that are available here.

    MICHAEL Artwork:

    killer mike michael artwork new album

    MICHAEL Tracklist:
    01. Down by Law
    02. Shed Tears
    03. RUN (feat. Young Thug)
    04. N Rich
    05. Talkin Dat SHIT!
    06. Slummer
    07. Scientists & Engineers
    08. Two Days
    09. Spaceship Views
    10. Exit 9
    11. Something for Junkies
    12. Motherless
    13. Don’t Let the Devil (feat. El-P and thankugoodsir)
    14. High and Holy

