Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Martin Scorsese Depicts the Reign of Terror in Trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon: Watch

Starring Leondardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, and Brendan Fraser

Advertisement
Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon
Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple)
May 18, 2023 | 9:30am ET

    Martin Scorsese has offered the first look at his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon. Watch the newly revealed teaser trailer below.

    Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann. It explores the murders of native Osage peoples in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil deposits were discovered on their land, in a saga that came to be called the Reign of Terror.

    Scorsese mainstays Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro lead the film’s all-star cast alongside Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion. Musicians Jack White, Jason Isbell, and Sturgill Simpson also have roles in the film.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere in select theaters on October 6th, before receiving a wide release on October 20th. It will then stream globally on AppleTV+.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

eddie murphy pink panther reboot inspector clouseau

Eddie Murphy to Play Inspector Clouseau in Pink Panther Reboot

May 17, 2023

Past Lives soundtrack Grizzly Bear Daniel Rossen Christopher Bear Sharon Van Etten

Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen and Chris Bear Announce Soundtrack for A24's Past Lives

May 17, 2023

Barbie Frances Ha Connections

From Black-and-White to Pink: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s Journey from Frances Ha to Barbie

May 17, 2023

Disney Songs Ranked

A Definitive Ranking of Every Disney Song, Ever

May 17, 2023

Fast X Review Vin Diesel

Fast X Seems Exhausted by Trying to Top Itself: Review

May 17, 2023

Timothee Chalamet uncynical Wonka young audience Willy Wonka Gene Wilder Johnny Depp Paul King

Timothée Chalamet Was "Drawn" to Wonka Because It's Intended for an "Uncynical Young Audience"

May 17, 2023

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Tom Cruise Jumps Off a Big Ass Mountain in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Trailer: Watch

May 17, 2023

arnold schwarzenegger ill be back catchphrase stupid

Arnold Schwarzenegger Thought Terminator's "I'll Be Back" Catchphrase Was "Stupid"

May 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Martin Scorsese Depicts the Reign of Terror in Trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter