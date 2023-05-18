Martin Scorsese has offered the first look at his latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon. Watch the newly revealed teaser trailer below.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann. It explores the murders of native Osage peoples in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil deposits were discovered on their land, in a saga that came to be called the Reign of Terror.

Scorsese mainstays Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro lead the film’s all-star cast alongside Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone, John Lithgow, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion. Musicians Jack White, Jason Isbell, and Sturgill Simpson also have roles in the film.

Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere in select theaters on October 6th, before receiving a wide release on October 20th. It will then stream globally on AppleTV+.