Great news for Sex and the City fans: Kim Cattrall is officially reprising her role as Samantha Jones in And Just Like That… Season 2… for one scene.

According to Variety, Cattrall will appear in the finale of the Max reboot, due to air in August. The scene will see Samantha, who has moved from the characters’ beloved New York City to London, talk to Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) on the phone.

Cattrall’s return to the Sex and the City world is a surprising score for the series’ production team, run by Michael Patrick King. The actor famously fell out with Parker after declining to return for a third Sex and the City film in 2016, arguing that the script for the proposed movie didn’t do her character justice. She didn’t appear in the first season of And Just Like That…, much to the dismay of fans.

Still, Samantha’s brief appearance hardly signals a reconciliation between Cattrall and Parker/King. Variety reports that Cattrall was approached by Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, about returning to the show, and she shot her dialogue for the scene this past March without seeing or speaking to King or any of the series’ stars. She was, however, dressed by Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field, who hasn’t been working on And Just Like That… either. We all know who made the series so fabulous!

And Just Like That… Season 2 premieres June 22nd on Max. Cattrall currently plays the future version of main character Sophie in How I Met Your Father, and stars alongside Robert De Niro in the new film About My Father.