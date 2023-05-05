Kim Gordon’s Body/Head Surprise-Release New EP Come On: Stream

Body/Head, Kim Gordon’s duo with experimental guitarist Bill Nace, have surprise-released a new EP titled Come On. Stream it below via Bandcamp.

According to the EP’s description, the Sonic Youth co-founder and Nace “assembled” Come On from “a combination of old and new parts.” The 4-track project layers the latter’s droning guitars with Gordon’s lurching bass as her eerie vocals cut through the mix. Pick up a digital copy here. The limited edition vinyl is sold out for now, but check Open Mouth Records’ Bandcamp page for new stock coming soon.

Come On follows 2021’s Body/Dilloway/Head, Gordon and Nace’s team-up with former Wolf Eyes member Aaron Dilloway. Body/Head’s last album was 2018’s The Switch.

In May 2022, Gordon linked with Bikini Kill guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle and The Raincoats drummer Vice Cooler for the charity single “Debt Collector,” a track from the compilation LAND TRUST: Benefit for North East Farmers of Color. Meanwhile, Nace dropped his third studio album, Through a Room, in November 2022.

<a href="https://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/come-on" target="_blank">Come On by Body/Head</a>

Come On Artwork:

Come On Tracklist:

01. Come On

02. Got Lost

03. Tripping

04. Bites Her Tender Mind