Kim Gordon’s Body/Head Surprise-Release New EP Come On: Stream

Body/Head, Kim Gordon’s duo with experimental guitarist Bill Nace, have surprise-released a new EP titled Come On. Stream it below via Bandcamp.
According to the EP’s description, the Sonic Youth co-founder and Nace “assembled” Come On from “a combination of old and new parts.” The 4-track project layers the latter’s droning guitars with Gordon’s lurching bass as her eerie vocals cut through the mix. Pick up a digital copy here. The limited edition vinyl is sold out for now, but check Open Mouth Records’ Bandcamp page for new stock coming soon.
Come On follows 2021’s Body/Dilloway/Head, Gordon and Nace’s team-up with former Wolf Eyes member Aaron Dilloway. Body/Head’s last album was 2018’s The Switch.
In May 2022, Gordon linked with Bikini Kill guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle and The Raincoats drummer Vice Cooler for the charity single “Debt Collector,” a track from the compilation LAND TRUST: Benefit for North East Farmers of Color. Meanwhile, Nace dropped his third studio album, Through a Room, in November 2022.
Come On Artwork:
Come On Tracklist:
01. Come On
02. Got Lost
03. Tripping
04. Bites Her Tender Mind