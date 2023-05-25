Kim Kardashian Goes Scorched Earth on Ex-Husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian offered her most extensive comments yet on her ex-husband Kanye West’s anti-semitic tirades and other troubling behavior. “All of his shenanigans, I don’t even know what the fuck to call it, is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day, than my tape will ever be,” Kardashian said during the season three premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

To date, Kardashian has been hesitant to publicly comment on West’s conduct, as to not taint her children’s perception of their father. “I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that,” she explained.

“I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever,” Kardashian continued. “One day, when they see for themselves, I’ll answer whatever they want me to, but it’s just… a lot.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Later, Kardashian said through tears: “I don’t want to be a part of this narrative, and it’s like, when is this ever going to end? It’s just always so intense. I don’t want to engage in a public feud with him. I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2022, ending their marriage of seven years. Citing sources close to the family, TMZ reported that differences in lifestyle and politics contributed to Kardashian and West’s decision to separate.

While West had flirted with far-right politics in the latter years of their marriage, his viewpoints became much more troublesome in the months following their split. Throughout 2022, West made a number of antisemitic comments and promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories, while also aligning himself with white supremacists and far-right provocateurs. All the while, he repeatedly threatened Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, while also accusing Kardashian of infidelity during their marriage.

Advertisement

As a result of his conduct, West lost over a billion dollars in net worth and lucrative brand partnerships with GAP, adidas, and Balenciaga. He’s also without a record contract, was dropped by his talent agency, and saw a string of planned concerts canceled.

Earlier this year, the Anti Defamation League released a report asserting that at least 30 hate incidents could be directly linked to West ’s antisemitic comments.