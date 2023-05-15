Menu
Kim Petras Finally Announces Release Date for Debut Album Feed the Beast

Out this June

kim petras feed the beast pop music debut album news
Kim Petras, photo by Devin Kasparian
May 15, 2023 | 12:17pm ET

    The wait is (almost) over: Kim Petras has, at last, announced the title and release date of her debut studio album. It’s called  Feed the Beast, and it’s out June 23rd via Republic/Amigo.

    Petras announced the release on her social media with a noir photo of a medieval-looking sword propped up against a large stone: “The story begins,” she wrote along with the post. Although the German singer has shared one full-length mixtape and a couple of compilation albums, this will mark her first-ever proper LP.

    Although Petras has yet to share the tracklist for Feed the Beast, we have a few ideas of some singles that we can expect to hear. Last month, she shared the single “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj (which sampled Alice DeeJay’s “Better Off Alone”). In January, she shared “brrr,” and last September, she dropped her history-making Sam Smith duet “Unholy.”

    Stay tuned here for more details on Feed the Beast as we hear them.

    Feed the Beast follows up Petras’ 2022 EP Slut Pop, and she’s set to perform at Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal this August. Consequence recently caught up with studio go-to Blake Slatkin for our Behind the Boards series about producing “Unholy”; the song made Petras the first transgender Grammy winner in the Best Solo Pop Duo/Group Performance category as well as the first openly transgender artist to top the Billboard Hot 100.

