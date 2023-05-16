King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Detail New Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse, Share “Gila Monster”: Stream

Earlier this month, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announced a new album called PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation. Now, they’ve shared more details about the project, due out June 16th, and revealed its first single, “Gila Monster.”

To give you an idea of its meandering quality, PetroDragonic Apocalypse is a seven-track double album. Thematically, it’s about “humankind and it’s about planet Earth but it’s also about witches and dragons and shit,” as King Gizzard leader Stu Mackenzie puts it, while sonically, it recalls the thrash metal of 2019 fan favorite Infest The Rats’ Nest.

“When we made Rats’ Nest, it felt experimental,” Mackenzie said. “Like, ‘Here’s this music that some of us grew up on but we’d never had the guts or confidence to really play before, so let’s give it a go and see what happens.’ And when we made that album we were like, ‘Fuck, why did it take us so long to do this?’ It’s just so much fun to play that music, and those songs work so well when we play them live. So we always had it in our minds to make another metal record.”

Advertisement

Related Video

King Gizzard approached PetroDragonic Apocalypse similarly to one of their most recent offerings, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava. “We wrote a song a day, and we came into the practice space with no riffs, no tunes, no ideas, and started from scratch. And we jammed, and recorded everything, and pieced the songs together from that,” Mackenzie explained. “I’d sketched out the story the songs would tell, and I’d portioned it out into seven song titles, with a short paragraph of what would happen in the song. I guess we kind of made the record backwards.”

Lead single “Gila Monster” comes with a music video directed by SPOD, who said in a statement, “I wanted to shoot Lord of the Rings 4 but also make a video game, so I mixed both mediums and came up with this majestic journey for truth and power in a cursed world. I mixed 3D animation, modeling & live footage in a 3D video game program to create this marvelous voyage of man & beast. Friend or foe?” Check out the clip below.

Pre-orders for PetroDragonic Apocalypse are ongoing. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have both North American and European tour dates coming up this summer, and tickets are on sale now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Advertisement

PetroDragonic Apocalypse Artwork:

PetroDragonic Apocalypse Tracklist:

01. Motor Spirit

02. Supercell

03. Converge

04. Witchcraft

05. Gila Monster

06. Dragon

07. Flamethrower

08. Dawn of Eternal Night feat. Leah Senior (Audiobook, VINYL EXCLUSIVE)