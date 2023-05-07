King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce New Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced their new album and just staying true to their verbose aesthetic, has been titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation. No release date has been given, but pre-orders open on May 16th.
The Australian collective revealed the project via KG+LW’s socials with no release date, tracklist, or accompanying single, but rather an epic, fittingly apocalyptic painting by longtime collaborator Jason Galea that serves as its cover artwork. In April, the band described their latest set as “heavy as fuck” via Twitter.
PetroDragonic Apocalypse ends an uncharacteristically quiet period for the prolific band, who released their most recent LP, Changes, just weeks after their back-to-back, previous efforts, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava and Laminated Denim, in October 2022.
Looking ahead, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are set to appear at Boston Calling in May, followed by their previously announced “North American Residency Tour” kicking off in June. The group will also pay visits to Europe and Australia this summer. Check for tickets and deals here, and see their full 2023 itinerary below.
The next gizz album is heavy as fuck
— King Gizzard (@kinggizzard) April 18, 2023
PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation Artwork:
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2023 Tour Dates:
05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
06/01 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground
06/02 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground
06/03 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater
06/04 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater
06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (early show)
06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (late show)
06/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
06/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
06/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
06/16 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
06/17 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
06/18 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl (Marathon Set)
07/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass Festival
08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival 2023
08/12 – Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival
08/14 – Verbier, CH @ Palp 2023
08/15 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
08/16 – Luxembourg, LU @ DEN ATELIER
08/17 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock
08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/20 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/21 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
08/22 – Padua, IT @ Parco della Musica
08/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Plaza Mayor de El Poble Espanyol
08/26 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party
08/27 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
08/30 – La Rochelle, FR @ LA SIRENE
08/31 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
09/03 – Sixpenny Handley, UK @ End of the Road Festival