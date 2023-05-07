King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce New Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced their new album and just staying true to their verbose aesthetic, has been titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation. No release date has been given, but pre-orders open on May 16th.

The Australian collective revealed the project via KG+LW’s socials with no release date, tracklist, or accompanying single, but rather an epic, fittingly apocalyptic painting by longtime collaborator Jason Galea that serves as its cover artwork. In April, the band described their latest set as “heavy as fuck” via Twitter.

PetroDragonic Apocalypse ends an uncharacteristically quiet period for the prolific band, who released their most recent LP, Changes, just weeks after their back-to-back, previous efforts, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava and Laminated Denim, in October 2022.

Looking ahead, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are set to appear at Boston Calling in May, followed by their previously announced “North American Residency Tour” kicking off in June. The group will also pay visits to Europe and Australia this summer. Check for tickets and deals here, and see their full 2023 itinerary below.

The next gizz album is heavy as fuck — King Gizzard (@kinggizzard) April 18, 2023

PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation Artwork:



King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2023 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/01 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

06/02 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground

06/03 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater

06/04 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater

06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (early show)

06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (late show)

06/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

06/16 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

06/17 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

06/18 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl (Marathon Set)

07/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass Festival

08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival 2023

08/12 – Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival

08/14 – Verbier, CH @ Palp 2023

08/15 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

08/16 – Luxembourg, LU @ DEN ATELIER

08/17 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/20 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/21 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

08/22 – Padua, IT @ Parco della Musica

08/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Plaza Mayor de El Poble Espanyol

08/26 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

08/27 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

08/30 – La Rochelle, FR @ LA SIRENE

08/31 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

09/03 – Sixpenny Handley, UK @ End of the Road Festival