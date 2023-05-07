Menu
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce New Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse

The upcoming project was described by the band as "heavy as fuck"

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Jason Galea
May 7, 2023 | 5:34pm ET

    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced their new album and just staying true to their verbose aesthetic, has been titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation. No release date has been given, but pre-orders open on May 16th.

    The Australian collective revealed the project via KG+LW’s socials with no release date, tracklist, or accompanying single, but rather an epic, fittingly apocalyptic painting by longtime collaborator Jason Galea that serves as its cover artwork. In April, the band described their latest set as “heavy as fuck” via Twitter.

    PetroDragonic Apocalypse ends an uncharacteristically quiet period for the prolific band, who released their most recent LP, Changes, just weeks after their back-to-back, previous efforts, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava and Laminated Denim, in October 2022.

    Looking ahead, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are set to appear at Boston Calling in May, followed by their previously announced “North American Residency Tour” kicking off in June. The group will also pay visits to Europe and Australia this summer. Check for tickets and deals here, and see their full 2023 itinerary below.

    PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation Artwork:
    king gizzard and the lizard wizard 2023 album PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night- An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation

    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    06/01 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground
    06/02 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Underground
    06/03 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater
    06/04 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns Amphitheater
    06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (early show)
    06/08 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (late show)
    06/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    06/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    06/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    06/16 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
    06/17 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
    06/18 – Carnation, WA @ Carnation Farms
    06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl (Marathon Set)
    07/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass Festival
    08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival 2023
    08/12 – Piestany, SK @ Grape Festival
    08/14 – Verbier, CH @ Palp 2023
    08/15 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
    08/16 – Luxembourg, LU @ DEN ATELIER
    08/17 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock
    08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
    08/20 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
    08/21 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
    08/22 – Padua, IT @ Parco della Musica
    08/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Plaza Mayor de El Poble Espanyol
    08/26 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party
    08/27 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
    08/30 – La Rochelle, FR @ LA SIRENE
    08/31 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
    09/03 – Sixpenny Handley, UK @ End of the Road Festival

