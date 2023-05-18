Menu
King Krule Shares New Single “If Only It Was Warmth”: Stream

Off his forthcoming album, Space Heavy

King Krule If Only It Was Warmth new song video stream
King Krule, photo by Frank Lebon
May 18, 2023 | 1:11pm ET

    King Krule is back with “If Only It Was Warmth,” the second preview of his forthcoming June album, Space Heavy.

    The track’s simplistic, minimal instrumentation allows for King Krule’s deep, brooding voice to really shine, taking on emotional concepts like love and loss. The accompanying black-and-white music video shows the artist symbolically traversing expansive waters with a cactus. Watch the self-directed visual below.

    Space Heavy is a reflection of thoughts that King Krule, real name Archy Marshall, experienced during his commutes between Liverpool and London from 2020 to 2022. He became wrapped up in the idea of space, and how it affected love and connection during peak pandemic times. The follow-up to 2020’s Man Alive! is out June 9th, and pre-orders are ongoing.

    King Krule will embark on an extensive supporting tour throughout the US as well as Europe and the UK. Get your tickets for the “Space Heavy Tour” via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

