King Krule Announces 2023 “Space Heavy Tour”

In support of his upcoming album Space Heavy

King Krule, photo by Charlotte Patmore
May 1, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    King Krule has announced his 2023 “Space Heavy Tour,” which will not be going to outer space, but will be a fairly comprehensive trek across North America and Europe. The tour is in support of the musician’s upcoming album Space Heavy.

    Archy Marshall will kick things off on July 21st at Minneapolis’ First Avenue before making stops in cities including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Houston, Seattle, and Los Angeles throughout the summer. In early October, he’ll cross the pond to begin the UK/EU leg in Dublin, hitting a bunch of European countries before completing the tour in Paris on November 6th.

    General sale for tickets begins this Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can grab yours at Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    See King Krule’s 2023 “Space Heavy Tour” dates below.

    Space Heavy is out June 9th on Matador, and Marshall shared its lead single “Seaforth” a couple of weeks ago. That album will be his first since Man Alive! in 2020.

    King Krule 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
    07/25 – Toronto, ON @ History
    07/26 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    07/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    07/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    09/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    09/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    09/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    09/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    09/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    09/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    09/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
    09/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    09/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
    10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
    10/07 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
    10/09 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    10/18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    10/19 – Brussels, BE @ AB
    10/21 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
    10/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    10/27 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
    10/28 – Vienna, AT @ Simm City
    10/30 – Budapest, HU @ Akvarium Klub
    10/31 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska
    11/01 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
    11/03 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
    11/04 – Turin, IT @ Club To Club Festival
    11/06 – Paris, FR @ Trianon

