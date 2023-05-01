King Krule Announces 2023 “Space Heavy Tour”

King Krule has announced his 2023 “Space Heavy Tour,” which will not be going to outer space, but will be a fairly comprehensive trek across North America and Europe. The tour is in support of the musician’s upcoming album Space Heavy.
Archy Marshall will kick things off on July 21st at Minneapolis’ First Avenue before making stops in cities including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Houston, Seattle, and Los Angeles throughout the summer. In early October, he’ll cross the pond to begin the UK/EU leg in Dublin, hitting a bunch of European countries before completing the tour in Paris on November 6th.
General sale for tickets begins this Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can grab yours at Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
See King Krule’s 2023 “Space Heavy Tour” dates below.
Space Heavy is out June 9th on Matador, and Marshall shared its lead single “Seaforth” a couple of weeks ago. That album will be his first since Man Alive! in 2020.
King Krule 2023 Tour Dates:
07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
07/25 – Toronto, ON @ History
07/26 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre
07/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
09/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
09/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
09/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
10/07 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
10/09 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
10/19 – Brussels, BE @ AB
10/21 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
10/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/27 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
10/28 – Vienna, AT @ Simm City
10/30 – Budapest, HU @ Akvarium Klub
10/31 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska
11/01 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
11/03 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
11/04 – Turin, IT @ Club To Club Festival
11/06 – Paris, FR @ Trianon