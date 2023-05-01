King Krule Announces 2023 “Space Heavy Tour”

King Krule has announced his 2023 “Space Heavy Tour,” which will not be going to outer space, but will be a fairly comprehensive trek across North America and Europe. The tour is in support of the musician’s upcoming album Space Heavy.

Archy Marshall will kick things off on July 21st at Minneapolis’ First Avenue before making stops in cities including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Houston, Seattle, and Los Angeles throughout the summer. In early October, he’ll cross the pond to begin the UK/EU leg in Dublin, hitting a bunch of European countries before completing the tour in Paris on November 6th.

General sale for tickets begins this Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can grab yours at Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

See King Krule’s 2023 “Space Heavy Tour” dates below.

Space Heavy is out June 9th on Matador, and Marshall shared its lead single “Seaforth” a couple of weeks ago. That album will be his first since Man Alive! in 2020.

King Krule 2023 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ History

07/26 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre

07/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

09/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

09/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

09/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

10/07 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

10/09 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

10/19 – Brussels, BE @ AB

10/21 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

10/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/27 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

10/28 – Vienna, AT @ Simm City

10/30 – Budapest, HU @ Akvarium Klub

10/31 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska

11/01 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

11/03 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

11/04 – Turin, IT @ Club To Club Festival

11/06 – Paris, FR @ Trianon