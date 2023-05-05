After catching a lot of flak for speaking out against sex reassignment treatment for children, Paul Stanley has attempted to clarify his statement. In a new social media post, the KISS singer-guitarist insists, “I support those struggling with their sexual identity.”

As previously reported, in his original statement, Stanley said, “There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it.” He went on to say that sex reassignment (or gender affirmation) treatment for children had “turned into a sad and dangerous fad.”

In his new post, Stanley refrained from apologizing, but admitted he used a poor choice of words:

“While my thoughts were clear, my words clearly were not. Most importantly and above all else, I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those whose path leads them to reassignment surgery. It’s hard to fathom the kind of conviction that one must feel to take those steps. A paragraph or two will remain far too short to fully convey my thoughts or point of view so I will leave that for another time and place.”

After posting his original thoughts, Stanley was met with both backlash and support. The Offspring guitarist Noodles blasted Stanley, commenting, “This is a very disappointing take, especially from someone who wore high-heels, makeup, & teased up hair his whole career.” Meanwhile, Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider supported the KISS musician, tweeting, “There was a time where I ‘felt pretty’ too. Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive.”

Snider’s remarks got him removed as a performer at the upcoming San Francisco Pride Parade & Celebration, where he was slated to sing “We’re Not Gonna Take It” on the event’s center stage.

See Paul Stanley’s new Tweet below.