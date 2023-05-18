Kurt Vile Covers Charli XCX’s “Constant Repeat” with His Daughters: Stream

Kurt Vile is officially an Angel. The indie rocker has shared his cover of Charli XCX’s “Constant Repeat” for Amazon Originals, in celebration of the latter’s new Ivors Visionary Award.

Vile can remember the exact date he became a Charli fan: The same day he released his most recent album, April 2022’s (watch my moves). “I played an in-store at Rough Trade East London and her poster covered the entire front door,” he wrote in a statement. “I flew home the next morning listening to my newly acquired CRASH CD over and over again (through a Discman, naturally!)”

Vile shares his love of Charli with his two daughters, 13-year-old Awilda and 10-year-old Delphine, who both provide backing vocals to his rendition of “Constant Repeat.” As you might expect, the Violators bandleader tones down the shuffling dance-pop number into a mellower, folksy jam, even complete with some shoegaze-inspired guitar. It sounds really nice, and getting his kids in on the fun makes it all the more adorable.

Advertisement

Related Video

“There’s only one Charli and I can’t touch her version, we can only try and pay homage,” Vile went on. “Charli is just our favest.” We won’t argue with that one. Stream Vile’s cover of “Constant Repeat” via Amazon Music below.

Earlier this month, Vile shared heartfelt tribute to the late Rob Laakso, who was a longtime member of The Violators as well as shoegazers Swirlies.