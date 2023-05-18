Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Kurt Vile Covers Charli XCX’s “Constant Repeat” with His Daughters: Stream

"Charli is just our favest"

Advertisement
kurt vile charli xcx constant repeat cover pop folk indie rock music news amazon original stream
Kurt Vile (photo by Ben Kaye) and Charli XCX (photo by Emily Lipson)
Follow
May 18, 2023 | 4:31pm ET

    Kurt Vile is officially an Angel. The indie rocker has shared his cover of Charli XCX’s “Constant Repeat” for Amazon Originals, in celebration of the latter’s new Ivors Visionary Award.

    Vile can remember the exact date he became a Charli fan: The same day he released his most recent album, April 2022’s (watch my moves). “I played an in-store at Rough Trade East London and her poster covered the entire front door,” he wrote in a statement. “I flew home the next morning listening to my newly acquired CRASH CD over and over again (through a Discman, naturally!)”

    Vile shares his love of Charli with his two daughters, 13-year-old Awilda and 10-year-old Delphine, who both provide backing vocals to his rendition of “Constant Repeat.” As you might expect, the Violators bandleader tones down the shuffling dance-pop number into a mellower, folksy jam, even complete with some shoegaze-inspired guitar. It sounds really nice, and getting his kids in on the fun makes it all the more adorable.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “There’s only one Charli and I can’t touch her version, we can only try and pay homage,” Vile went on. “Charli is just our favest.” We won’t argue with that one. Stream Vile’s cover of “Constant Repeat” via Amazon Music below.

    Earlier this month, Vile shared heartfelt tribute to the late Rob Laakso, who was a longtime member of The Violators as well as shoegazers Swirlies.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

nxworries daydreaming anderson paak knxwledge hip hop r&B music video grand theft auto gta music news

NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) Drop New Single "Daydreaming": Stream

May 18, 2023

King Krule If Only It Was Warmth new song video stream

King Krule Shares New Single "If Only It Was Warmth": Stream

May 18, 2023

genesis owusu struggler new album leaving the light hip hop rap punk rock music news listen stream

Genesis Owusu Announces New Album Struggler, Shares "Leaving the Light": Stream

May 18, 2023

static dress courtney just relax

Static Dress Sign to Roadrunner Records, Share New Version of "Courtney, just relax": Stream

May 18, 2023

mutoid man new album 2023

Mutoid Man Announce First Album in Six Years, Share "Call of the Void": Stream

May 18, 2023

Past Lives soundtrack Grizzly Bear Daniel Rossen Christopher Bear Sharon Van Etten

Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen and Chris Bear Announce Soundtrack for A24's Past Lives

May 17, 2023

japanese house sunshine baby matty healy new song video stream

The Japanese House Teams Up with Matty Healy on New Single "Sunshine Baby": Stream

May 17, 2023

Origami Angel PG County summer my brightest days new single tour

Origami Angel Announce New Mixtape, Unveil Single "My PG County Summer": Stream

May 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kurt Vile Covers Charli XCX's "Constant Repeat" with His Daughters: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter