Kylie Rogers sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Beau Is Afraid, the new A24 film starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Ari Aster.

The actress talks about her first impressions after reading the script, being a bully to Phoenix, and having to chug yogurt for a particularly intense scene. She also reveals that she watched David Lynch’s Blue Velvet to get into character for the film.

“In the character description of the audition, it described Toni as Dennis Hopper if he had a TikTok,” she explains. “It was the first time I ever watched a movie to get into character, and it was such a different experience.”

Rogers also describes the time she met BTS and the shared love of K-pop that she has with her character, as well as starring in the upcoming Landscape with Invisible Hand and continuing to portray young Beth in Yellowstone.

Listen to Kylie Rogers chat about Beau Is Afraid and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.