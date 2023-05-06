Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Kylie Rogers on Beau Is Afraid, Watching Blue Velvet, and Meeting BTS

The actress talks about chugging yogurt, going toe-to-toe with Joaquin Phoenix, and playing young Beth in Yellowstone

Advertisement
Kylie Rogers beau is afraid podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Kylie Rogers (Beau is Afraid, A24)
Consequence Staff
May 6, 2023 | 9:15am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Kylie Rogers sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Beau Is Afraid, the new A24 film starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Ari Aster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The actress talks about her first impressions after reading the script, being a bully to Phoenix, and having to chug yogurt for a particularly intense scene. She also reveals that she watched David Lynch’s Blue Velvet to get into character for the film.

    “In the character description of the audition, it described Toni as Dennis Hopper if he had a TikTok,” she explains. “It was the first time I ever watched a movie to get into character, and it was such a different experience.”

    Rogers also describes the time she met BTS and the shared love of K-pop that she has with her character, as well as starring in the upcoming Landscape with Invisible Hand and continuing to portray young Beth in Yellowstone.

    Advertisement

    Listen to Kylie Rogers chat about Beau Is Afraid and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Harriet Walter silo succesion podcast interview kyle Meredith

Harriet Walter on Silo, Succession, and Acting Alongside The Who’s Roger Daltrey

May 5, 2023

Brendan Hunt ted lasso podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt on Coach Beard, Happiness, and Piggy Stardust

May 3, 2023

Rickie Lee Jones Pieces of Treasure podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Rickie Lee Jones on Reconnecting with Her Past and Singing the American Songbook

May 1, 2023

Tobi Bamtefa mayor of kingstown podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Tobi Bamtefa on Mayor of Kingstown, the US Prison System, and Jeremy Renner

April 30, 2023

Susanna Hoffs the deep end podcast interview Kyle Meredith

The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs on Covering Billie Eilish and Jason Schwartzman, and Her New Book's Film Adaptation

April 28, 2023

Bowen Yang Nora from Queens Teresa Hsiao podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Bowen Yang and Teresa Hsiao on Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Legal Weed, and Michael Bolton

April 26, 2023

Jax Cinderella Snapped podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Jax on "Cinderella Snapped" and Upcoming Tour with Big Time Rush and MAX

April 24, 2023

Aisha Tyler Laura Dave and Josh Singer the last thing he told me interview podcast Kyle Meredith

Aisha Tyler, Laura Dave, and Josh Singer on Apple TV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me

April 22, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kylie Rogers on Beau Is Afraid, Watching Blue Velvet, and Meeting BTS

Menu Shop Search Newsletter