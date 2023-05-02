Menu
Lamb of God Announce Summer 2023 Headlining US Tour Dates

Randy Blythe and company are filling in their off days on Pantera's tour with a run of headlining gigs

Lamb of God summer 2023 tour
Lamb of God, photo by Raymond Ahner
May 2, 2023 | 10:08am ET

    Lamb of God have announced a run of Summer 2023 headlining US tour dates to fill in gaps between their support stint on Pantera’s North American tour.

    With Pantera occasionally stepping away from their headlining tour to support Metallica on select dates this summer, there had been a plethora of off dates for Lamb of God. The band has unveiled eight headlining shows to beef up their itinerary, beginning with an August 8th gig in Montclair, New Jersey, and running through a September 11th show in Pikeville, Kentucky.

    A Live Nation pre-sale for the newly announced headlining shows begins Thursday, May 4th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code ICONIC, while general sales begin Friday, May 5th at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Various bands including Ice Nine Kills, Suicide Silence, The Acacia Strain, Frozen Soul, The Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial, and Alpha Wolf will provide select support on Lamb of God’s headlining shows.

    Randy Blythe reunites with security guard Rachel
     Editor's Pick
    Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Reunites with Security Guard from Viral Video

    Lamb of God will be out in support of their 2022 album, Omens.

    See Lamb of God’s 2023 tour dates and headlining tour poster below, along with our 2022 video interview with frontman Randy Blythe. Pick up tickets here.

    Lamb of God 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
    05/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Metal Fest
    07/12 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec
    07/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival
    07/15 – Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration Festival
    07/28 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake !
    07/29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center !
    08/02 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion !
    08/05 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium !
    08/06 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain !
    08/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview !
    08/09 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater !
    08/10 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont %
    08/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage !
    08/15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP !
    08/14 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory %
    08/17 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion !
    08/18 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater +
    08/20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater !
    08/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion $
    08/23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena !
    08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort *
    08/26 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre !
    08/27 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium *
    08/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre !
    08/30 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Ampitheater +
    08/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater !
    09/07 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater !
    09/08 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion !
    09/10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
    09/11 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena ^
    09/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre !
    09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater !
    09/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live !

    ! = opening for Pantera
    % = w/ The Acacia Strain
    * = w/ The Acacia Strain and Suicide Silence
    + = w/ The Acacia Strain and Ice Nine Kills
    $ = w/ The Acacia Strain and Frozen Soul
    ^ = w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial and Alpha Wolf

    Lamb of God 2023 headlining tour poster

