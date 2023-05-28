Menu
Lana Del Rey Performs First Headlining Set in Four Years: Video + Setlist

Del Rey sang a handful of new songs and 2014's "Flipside" live for the first time

Lana Del Rey (photo via Multishow’s Twitter)
May 28, 2023 | 5:58pm ET

    Lana Del Rey delivered her first headlining performance since 2019 at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s MITA Festival on Saturday, May 27th, and the set showcased new songs from March’s Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd as well as a handful of live debuts and retooled tracks spanning her entire catalogue.

    The melancholic muse began with an on-screen message wishing “God bless you, Brazil” in Portuguese before launching into “A&W” from her latest LP. Initially adorned in a black gown and blonde wig, Del Rey changed on-stage to her natural brunette and a floral dress without missing a beat during the third song, Norman Fucking Rockwell!’s “Bartender.” Her Did you know debuts included “The Grants,” “Candy Necklace,” and the title track, while she also gave an inaugural performance for “Flipside” from 2014’s Ultraviolence.

    Later, the Grammy-nominated singer watched a montage of her old music videos with the audience to the tune of 2012’s “Ride” and enlisted her fans to help find her vape — which she eventually disregarded with an adorably abrupt “fuck it.” Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.

    Lana Del Rey still has several festival dates ahead in 2023, including  Lollapalooza, Canada’s Festival D’été de Québec, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, and Maryland’s All Things Go. Check for tickets and deals to all of her upcoming live shows her.

    Not included in Lana Del Rey’s return to the stage was her most recent release, “Say Yes to Heaven,” which she recorded in the early 2010s and officially shared followed its leak in 2016. Also left off the setlist was “Snow on the Beach,” her Taylor Swift collab track that was just extended on the new deluxe edition of Midnights.

    Lana Del Rey Setlist:
    A&W (Live debut)
    Young and Beautiful
    Bartender
    The Grants (Live debut)
    Flipside (Live debut)
    Pretty When You Cry
    Cherry
    Ride
    Born to Die
    Blue Jeans
    Norman Fucking Rockwell
    Arcadia
    Ultraviolence
    White Mustang
    Candy Necklace (Live debut)
    Venice Bitch (Contains elements of “Taco Truck x VB”)
    Diet Mountain Dew
    Summertime Sadness
    Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (Live debut)
    Video Games

