Lana Del Rey Channels Marilyn Monroe in New “Candy Necklace” Video: Watch

From her latest album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

lana del rey candy necklace new music video jon batiste
Lana Del Rey’s “Candy Necklace” video (via YouTube)
May 10, 2023 | 11:46am ET

    Lana Del Rey has shared a new music video for “Candy Necklace,” a collaboration with Jon Batiste from her latest album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

    Directed by Rich Lee, the 10-minute, black-and-white clip goes behind the scenes as Del Rey channels past Hollywood starlets including Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Short (better known as the Black Dahlia). “I just don’t know how to not be like a robot,” Del Rey says while wearing a Monroe-like wig. “I just need to shoot, shoot, shoot. It’s not working anymore for me.”

    The dialogue flows right into Del Rey’s lyrics: “Sittin’ on the sofa, feelin’ super suicidal/ Hate to say the word, but, baby, hand on the Bible, I do/ Feel like it’s you the one who’s bringin’ me down.” Watch the video below.

    Last month, Del Rey joined her good pal Jack Antonoff during Bleachers’ set at High Water Festival to perform the live debut of the Ocean Blvd cut “Margaret.” In late March, Taylor Swift called Del Rey “the best that we have” while performing their Midnights collaboration “Snow on the Beach.”

    Del Rey is set to make appearances at festivals including Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and All Things Go. Grab your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Lana Del Rey Channels Marilyn Monroe in New "Candy Necklace" Video: Watch

