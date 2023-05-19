It’s been almost two months since Lana Del Rey dropped her ninth studio album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, and the singer is back with a new single, “Say Yes to Heaven.” Listen to the song below.

Originally co-written with Rick Nowels in 2012, the official release of “Say Yes to Heaven” has been long-awaited. An early version of the track (possibly intended for Del Rey’s third album, Ultraviolence) leaked in 2016, and quickly became popular on TikTok and among her fan community. Several other versions circulated throughout the years, and the song’s mysterious reputation grew… now, however, it appears the definitive version has arrived.

The official version of “Say Yes to Heaven” differs from previous leaks, but captures the same moodiness. An electric guitar plucks out a minor progression beneath Del Rey’s croon, as she muses on love with her signature, poetic ambiguity. Another, more ethereal guitar line bookends the stanzas, as muted drums and a pad of strings augment the arrangement on the chorus. As the refrain “I’ve got my eye on you” repeats over the outro, listeners get a chance to bask in the sonic palette that Del Rey’s become so good at crafting.

Alongside the release of the official version of “Say Yes to Heaven,” Del Rey also dropped a sped-up version… which sounds as-advertised. Listen to both versions below.

Del Rey will be hitting the festival circuit this summer, and is set to deliver headlining performances at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, All Things Go Music Festival, Newport Folk Festival, and Glastonbury, among others.

Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd dropped this past March — in her review, Consequence’s Mary Siroky wrote that the record “proves that Lana Del Rey is still one of our more interesting storytellers.”