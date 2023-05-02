Late Night Shows Shut Down After Writers Guild Goes on Strike

Late night shows including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! will go dark beginning Tuesday, May 2nd after the Writers Guild of America agreed to go on strike.

Per Deadline, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Daily Show will also be affected. Expected to follow suit are Saturday Night Live, Real Time with Bill Maher, and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Based on precedent, reruns of The Tonight Show, The Late Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night, and The Daily Show are expected to air in the place of live shows.

While attending Met Gala on Monday night, Fallon said (via BBC) he hoped there wouldn’t be a strike, but wanted his writers to get “a fair deal.” He added, “I need my writers real bad, I got no show without my writers.”

Meyers expressed his support for the strike during the Friday episode of his show, saying, “I also feel very strongly that what the writers are asking for is not unreasonable. As a proud member of the Guild, I’m very grateful that there is an organization that looks out for the best interests of writers.”

On Monday, Meyers added, “I love writing this show, I love that we get to come in with an idea for what we want to do every day and we get to work on it all afternoon and then I have the pleasure of coming out here and saying those words to you. No one is entitled to a job in show business. But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it’s a very reasonable demand that’s being set out by the guild. And I support those demands.”

The WGA is facing off against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — which represents major studios including Amazon, Disney, and Netflix — in demand of higher pay and a larger share of profits from the streaming boom.

In the negotiations ahead of the strike, the WGA called for an increase in residual payments and proposed a requirement for companies to staff TV shows with a minimum number of writers. It has also criticized the studios for creating “a gig economy” that will turn writing into an ” entirely freelance” profession.

From AMPTP’s point of view, the TV staffing minimum and a guaranteed minimum number of weeks of employment per season are the two “primary sticking points.” It has also rejected an outright demand to ban AI bots from writing or rewriting material.

Picketing will begin Tuesday afternoon.