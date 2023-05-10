Fan Chant: LE SSERAFIM on Pop Culture Villains and First Studio Album UNFORGIVEN

Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!

They’re fearless, they’re fun, and the ladies of LE SSERAFIM are absolutely crushing it. After an exciting 2022 introduced the five-member act to FEARNOTs everywhere, the members of the Source Music group are capitalizing on the momentum of their debut year. Their first studio album, UNFORGIVEN, has officially arrived, featuring a catchy new title track with an early contender for most fun choreography of the year.

The album pulls in themes of heroes and villains with nods to mythology. “We truly believe every song on this album represents a part of us and our journey so far,” says HONG EUNCHAE, the youngest member of the group.

Advertisement

Watch the absurdly fun music video for “UNFORGIVEN” feat. Nile Rodgers below, and read on fora Q+A with KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE.

Congrats on your first album! How does it feel to have an official project with seven brand new tracks to share with FEARNOT?

SAKURA: Thank you! It feels absolutely amazing to finally have our first studio album out. We’ve been working so hard for this moment, and to see all of our efforts come to fruition is just incredible. We’re so excited for FEARNOT and for everyone to hear the new tracks we’ve put together.