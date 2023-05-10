Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Les Claypool on Covering Tool and Pink Floyd, Upcoming Albums with Delirium and Billy Strings

The Primus frontman has resurrected Colonel Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade for a summer tour

Advertisement
Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade tour podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Les Claypool, photo courtesy of Prospect PR
Consequence Staff
May 10, 2023 | 12:28pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Les Claypool catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about bringing back Colonel Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade for a summer tour (grab tickets here!), in which they’ll be playing Pink Floyd’s Animals in full.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Primus frontman also talks about the new lineup that includes Sean Ono Lennon as part of the band, as well as why he’s bringing Animals back to the stage for the first time in 20 years. He also touches on the possibility of covering a Tool album, and recently fronting a band made up of Tool members for a charity event.

    “I was like a frontman with no bass, which was very odd,” Claypool explains. “I’m not real good about just standing there and getting my Jim Morison pose on, but I actually had a blast with that. I enjoyed not having to waggle my fingers.”

    Claypool also discusses Primus’ 2022 Conspiranoid EP, the chances of doing another Frog Brigade LP, finishing up the next Claypool Lennon Delirium album, and working more with Billy Strings.

    Advertisement

    Listen to Colonel Les Claypool chat about Fearless Flying Frog Brigade’s upcoming tour and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Feist Multitudes podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Feist on Mortality, Martial Arts Movies, and Being in a Songwriting Group with Beck and Mac DeMarco

May 8, 2023

Kylie Rogers beau is afraid podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Kylie Rogers on Beau Is Afraid, Watching Blue Velvet, and Meeting BTS

May 6, 2023

Harriet Walter silo succesion podcast interview kyle Meredith

Harriet Walter on Silo, Succession, and Acting Alongside The Who’s Roger Daltrey

May 5, 2023

Brendan Hunt ted lasso podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt on Coach Beard, Happiness, and Piggy Stardust

May 3, 2023

Rickie Lee Jones Pieces of Treasure podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Rickie Lee Jones on Reconnecting with Her Past and Singing the American Songbook

May 1, 2023

Tobi Bamtefa mayor of kingstown podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Tobi Bamtefa on Mayor of Kingstown, the US Prison System, and Jeremy Renner

April 30, 2023

Susanna Hoffs the deep end podcast interview Kyle Meredith

The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs on Covering Billie Eilish and Jason Schwartzman, and Her New Book's Film Adaptation

April 28, 2023

Bowen Yang Nora from Queens Teresa Hsiao podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Bowen Yang and Teresa Hsiao on Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Legal Weed, and Michael Bolton

April 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Les Claypool on Covering Tool and Pink Floyd, Upcoming Albums with Delirium and Billy Strings

Menu Shop Search Newsletter