Les Claypool on Covering Tool and Pink Floyd, Upcoming Albums with Delirium and Billy Strings

Les Claypool catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about bringing back Colonel Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade for a summer tour (grab tickets here!), in which they’ll be playing Pink Floyd’s Animals in full.

The Primus frontman also talks about the new lineup that includes Sean Ono Lennon as part of the band, as well as why he’s bringing Animals back to the stage for the first time in 20 years. He also touches on the possibility of covering a Tool album, and recently fronting a band made up of Tool members for a charity event.

“I was like a frontman with no bass, which was very odd,” Claypool explains. “I’m not real good about just standing there and getting my Jim Morison pose on, but I actually had a blast with that. I enjoyed not having to waggle my fingers.”

Claypool also discusses Primus’ 2022 Conspiranoid EP, the chances of doing another Frog Brigade LP, finishing up the next Claypool Lennon Delirium album, and working more with Billy Strings.

Listen to Colonel Les Claypool chat about Fearless Flying Frog Brigade's upcoming tour and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.