It must be a daunting task to try to prank pop music’s reigning troll, but Eric Andre sure gave it his best shot. Lil Nas X had quite the visit at The Eric Andre Show, as you can see from a sneak-peek clip of the upcoming Season 6 premiere episode (via Rolling Stone).

Complete with a saucy new hairdo and decór reminiscent of an ’80s porno set, Andre welcomed Lil Nas X with a roar of audience applause and a jingle from the in-house band. The pair hardly had a moment to chat before a strange, screaming presence began bulging out of Andre’s desk like it was the haunted TV screen in Videodrome.

The host eventually got things back on track — that is, until some unidentified substance began misting from his microphone and made him very, very sleepy. A prankster himself, Lil Nas X surely knew what he was getting himself into, but even he couldn’t help but just stare in awe.

Watch Lil Nas X on The Eric Andre Show ahead of its June 4th return below.

Other confirmed Season 6 guests include Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Raven-Symoné, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, and more. Andre will also appear in the upcoming ABC series The Prank Panel, a Shark Tank-meets-Jackass reality show with co-hosts Johnny Knoxville and Gabourey Sidibe.