Lil Wayne Ends Show Early Due to Lackluster Crowd Response

"We ain't about to be bending over backwards for these folks"

Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne, photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images
May 14, 2023 | 8:55pm ET

    Lil Wayne abruptly ended the final show of his “Welcome To Tha Carter Tour” at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday after accusing the crowd of disrespecting his fellow performers.

    “We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks. We work too hard for this shit. We work way too hard,” Lil Wayne told the audience.

    Wayne’s concert got off to a rocky start after the rapper took the stage more than an hour later the scheduled start time. After playing for about 30 minutes, Weezy left the stage so that members of his Young Money label — including Lil Twist, Yaj Kader, and Allan Cubas — could perform.

    Wayne apparently felt the crowd’s response to the artists was lackluster, and he soon returned to the stage to announce that the show was over. “We work too hard for this shit, we work way too hard. This my motherf***in’ artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj; we are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time,” Wayne said.

    Watch fan-captured footage of Wayne’s remarks below.

     

