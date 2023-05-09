Lil Yachty Announces 2023 North American Tour

Lil Yachty has announced a Fall 2023 tour across North America in support of his psychedelic rock album, Let’s Start Here, which he’ll immediately follow with a European run.

“The Field Trip Tour” kicks off on September 21st in Washington, DC, and will also make stops in New York City, Montreal, Toronto, Nashville, Denver, and more before wrapping in Detroit on November 5th. After that, Yachty will head to Europe and hit cities like Berlin, London, and Paris. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time in North America and 12:00 p.m. local time in Europe via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, May 10th in North America (use access code ICONIC).

Earlier this year, Yachty took an unexpected left turn with his Pink Floyd-influenced LP, Let’s Start Here.. In April, he made his debut on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, performing “the BLACK seminole.” and “drive ME crazy!” with a live band.

Lil Yachty 2023 Tour Dates:

07/08 — London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/21 — Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami

08/05 — Montreal, CA @ Osheaga Festival

08/06 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/26 — Port Townsend, Washington @ THING Music & Arts Festival

09/21 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

09/22 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

09/25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

09/27 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/29 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

10/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/02 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

10/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

10/11 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

10/15 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/22 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

10/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/29 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/31 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

11/04 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/05 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/22 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/24 — Stockholm, SE @ Fryhuset

11/25 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

11/27 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/28 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/30 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

12/01 — London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena

12/03 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

12/04 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

12/06 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

12/08 — Tilburg, NL @ Poppodium013

12/10 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

12/12 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

12/14 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

12/16 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

12/17 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer