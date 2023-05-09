Lil Yachty Announces 2023 North American Tour

Lil Yachty has announced a Fall 2023 tour across North America in support of his psychedelic rock album, Let’s Start Here, which he’ll immediately follow with a European run.
“The Field Trip Tour” kicks off on September 21st in Washington, DC, and will also make stops in New York City, Montreal, Toronto, Nashville, Denver, and more before wrapping in Detroit on November 5th. After that, Yachty will head to Europe and hit cities like Berlin, London, and Paris. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time in North America and 12:00 p.m. local time in Europe via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, May 10th in North America (use access code ICONIC).
Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Earlier this year, Yachty took an unexpected left turn with his Pink Floyd-influenced LP, Let’s Start Here.. In April, he made his debut on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, performing “the BLACK seminole.” and “drive ME crazy!” with a live band.
Lil Yachty 2023 Tour Dates:
07/08 — London, UK @ Wireless Festival
07/21 — Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami
08/05 — Montreal, CA @ Osheaga Festival
08/06 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/26 — Port Townsend, Washington @ THING Music & Arts Festival
09/21 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
09/22 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
09/25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
09/27 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
09/29 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale
10/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/02 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
10/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
10/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/11 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
10/15 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/22 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
10/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
10/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/29 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/31 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
11/04 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/05 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/22 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/24 — Stockholm, SE @ Fryhuset
11/25 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
11/27 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/28 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/30 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
12/01 — London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena
12/03 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
12/04 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
12/06 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
12/08 — Tilburg, NL @ Poppodium013
12/10 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
12/12 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
12/14 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
12/16 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
12/17 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer