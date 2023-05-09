Menu
Lil Yachty Announces 2023 North American Tour

He'll also make stops throughout Europe in support of his psychedelic rock album, Let’s Start Here.

lil yachty 2023 north american field trip tour dates tickets
Lil Yachty, photo by Gunner Stahl
May 9, 2023 | 10:33am ET

    Lil Yachty has announced a Fall 2023 tour across North America in support of his psychedelic rock album, Let’s Start Here, which he’ll immediately follow with a European run.

    “The Field Trip Tour” kicks off on September 21st in Washington, DC, and will also make stops in New York City, Montreal, Toronto, Nashville, Denver, and more before wrapping in Detroit on November 5th. After that, Yachty will head to Europe and hit cities like Berlin, London, and Paris. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time in North America and 12:00 p.m. local time in Europe via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, May 10th in North America (use access code ICONIC).

    Earlier this year, Yachty took an unexpected left turn with his Pink Floyd-influenced LP, Let’s Start Here.. In April, he made his debut on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, performing “the BLACK seminole.” and “drive ME crazy!” with a live band.

    Lil Yachty 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/08 — London, UK @ Wireless Festival
    07/21 — Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Miami
    08/05 — Montreal, CA @ Osheaga Festival
    08/06 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
    08/26 — Port Townsend, Washington @ THING Music & Arts Festival
    09/21 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
    09/22 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
    09/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    09/25 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    09/27 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    09/29 — Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale
    10/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    10/02 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    10/04 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    10/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
    10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    10/11 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
    10/15 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    10/17 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
    10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
    10/22 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
    10/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
    10/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    10/29 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    10/31 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    11/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
    11/04 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    11/05 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    11/22 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    11/24 — Stockholm, SE @ Fryhuset
    11/25 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
    11/27 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    11/28 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium
    11/30 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
    12/01 — London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena
    12/03 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
    12/04 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    12/06 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    12/08 — Tilburg, NL @ Poppodium013
    12/10 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    12/12 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
    12/14 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    12/16 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
    12/17 — Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

    lil yachty 2023 north american tour poster

