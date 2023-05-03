Little Dragon Announce New Album Slugs of Love, Share “Kenneth”: Stream

Little Dragon have announced their new album Slugs of Love, out July 7th via Ninja Tune. The Swedish electronic band has also shared the latest preview, “Kenneth,” and its accompanying video.

Recorded at Little Dragon’s Gothenburg Studio, the 11-track album blends soulful pop, electronics, and R&B. It includes features from their prior collaborator Damon Albarn (“Glow”) and Dreamville rapper JID (“Stay”).

“We’ve been exploring different ways to collaborate and communicate. Dissolving patterns and making new ones,” the band said in a statement about the project. “Nurturing our ability to curiously press down keys, to bang — sometimes hard sometimes gently — on different things, strumming strings, recording sounds and investigating the limits for how much or little a sound can be tweaked.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The new single “Kenneth” is about “getting caught in bitterness and taking the wrong turn mentally,” the band explained in a statement. Over a grooving bassline, vocalist Yukimi Nagano sings, “Bitter spells/ Bitter rain/ Never last/ Always pass.” Watch the music video, directed by animation studio Unlimited Time Only, below.

Slugs of Love follows 2020’s New Me, Same Us. It also includes the previously released title track.

Slugs of Love Artwork:

Slugs of Love Tracklist:

01. Amöban

02. Frisco

03. Slugs of Love

04. Disco Dangerous

05. Lily’s Call

06. Stay (feat. JID)

07. Gold

08. Kenneth

09. Glow (feat. Damon Albarn)

10. Tumbling Dice

11. Easy Falling