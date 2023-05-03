Menu
Little Dragon Announce New Album Slugs of Love, Share “Kenneth”: Stream

Featuring Damon Albarn and JID

little dragon new album slugs of love artwork tracklist kenneth song video stream
Little Dragon, photo by Delali Ayivi
May 3, 2023 | 12:54pm ET

    Little Dragon have announced their new album Slugs of Love, out July 7th via Ninja Tune. The Swedish electronic band has also shared the latest preview, “Kenneth,” and its accompanying video.

    Recorded at Little Dragon’s Gothenburg Studio, the 11-track album blends soulful pop, electronics, and R&B. It includes features from their prior collaborator Damon Albarn (“Glow”) and Dreamville rapper JID (“Stay”).

    “We’ve been exploring different ways to collaborate and communicate. Dissolving patterns and making new ones,” the band said in a statement about the project. “Nurturing our ability to curiously press down keys, to bang — sometimes hard sometimes gently — on different things, strumming strings, recording sounds and investigating the limits for how much or little a sound can be tweaked.”

    The new single “Kenneth” is about “getting caught in bitterness and taking the wrong turn mentally,” the band explained in a statement. Over a grooving bassline, vocalist Yukimi Nagano sings, “Bitter spells/ Bitter rain/ Never last/ Always pass.” Watch the music video, directed by animation studio Unlimited Time Only, below.

    Slugs of Love follows 2020’s New Me, Same Us. It also includes the previously released title track.

    Slugs of Love Artwork:

    little dragon new album slugs of love artwork

    Slugs of Love Tracklist:
    01. Amöban
    02. Frisco
    03. Slugs of Love
    04. Disco Dangerous
    05. Lily’s Call
    06. Stay (feat. JID)
    07. Gold
    08. Kenneth
    09. Glow (feat. Damon Albarn)
    10. Tumbling Dice
    11. Easy Falling

