Live Nation Offering $99 All-In Festival Tickets During Festival Weekend

Grab discounted tickets to Governors Ball, Roots Picnic, Sound on Sound, and more

May 17, 2023 | 10:45pm ET

    Concert Week just ended, but the savings aren’t over. Live Nation has now announced Festival Weekend, where one-day passes to select festivals go for $99.

    From Friday, May 19th at 10:00 am ET through Monday, May 22nd at 11:59 p.m. local time (or while supplies last), the discounted tickets come priced all-in, meaning all fees (besides state tax) are included upfront. The following festivals are participating in Festival Weekend:

    Participating festivals include Governors Ball in New York, NY; Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, PA; FORMAT Festival in Bentonville, Arkansas; Sound on Sound in Bridgeport, Connecticut; and Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, NJ

    Other eligible festivals include Afro Nation in Miami, FL; Broccoli City Festival in Washington, DC; Catbird Music Festival in Bethel, NY; FairWell Festival in Redmond, OR; Greenville Country Music Fest in Greenville, SC; lavender wild in Toronto, ON; One Fine Day Festival in Philadelphia, PA; and TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City.

    Grab discounted tickets to a participating festival via the Live Nation Website. Select days of each event will be available through the offer, with dates depending on each festival.

