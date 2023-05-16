Menu
Liz Phair Announces "Exile in Guyville 30th Anniversary Tour"

Performing her legendary debut LP in its entirety

liz phair exile in guyville 30th anniversary tour dates tickets pre sale 2023 live music indie rock news
Liz Phair, photo by Eszter+David
May 16, 2023

    Liz Phair’s debut album is turning 30 this year, and she’s celebrating the occasion by going back to Guyville. The musician has announced the “Exile in Guyville 30th Anniversary Tour” dates for 2023, during which she’ll perform her stone-cold classic Exile in Guyville in its entirety each night.

    The 18-date tour will kick off on November 7th in El Cajon, California, and take Phair through various cities including Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Nashville, and more, before wrapping up in Dallas on December 3rd. Blondshell will provide support on all dates.

    Pre-sale for tickets will begin on Wednesday, May 17th (use code GUYVILLE), with general sale following on Friday the 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See Phair’s full 2023 tour schedule below.

    Phair also celebrated the 25th anniversary of Exile in 2018 with a remastered box set. Her most recent album was 2021’s Soberish.

    Liz Phair 2023 Tour Dates:
    11/07 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
    11/08 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    11/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    11/14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
    11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple – Cathedral Theatre
    11/21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    11/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    11/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    11/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
    11/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
    12/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
    12/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

