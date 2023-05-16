Liz Phair Announces “Exile in Guyville 30th Anniversary Tour”

Liz Phair’s debut album is turning 30 this year, and she’s celebrating the occasion by going back to Guyville. The musician has announced the “Exile in Guyville 30th Anniversary Tour” dates for 2023, during which she’ll perform her stone-cold classic Exile in Guyville in its entirety each night.

The 18-date tour will kick off on November 7th in El Cajon, California, and take Phair through various cities including Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Nashville, and more, before wrapping up in Dallas on December 3rd. Blondshell will provide support on all dates.

Pre-sale for tickets will begin on Wednesday, May 17th (use code GUYVILLE), with general sale following on Friday the 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See Phair’s full 2023 tour schedule below.

Phair also celebrated the 25th anniversary of Exile in 2018 with a remastered box set. Her most recent album was 2021’s Soberish.

Liz Phair 2023 Tour Dates:

11/07 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/08 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

11/13 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/19 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple – Cathedral Theatre

11/21 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

11/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

12/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

12/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre