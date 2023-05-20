Lizzo performed in Omaha, Nebraska this weekend, where a newly passed bill introduces restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care. At the show, the singer took the opportunity to speak out against the law, imploring her audience, “don’t let anybody tell you who you are.”

“Anybody who comes to a Lizzo show should know that I am for people to have the right to healthcare — reproductive and gender-affirming,” she said. The artist grew emotional noting the amount of children in the crowd, particularly because LB574 bans gender-affirming care for Nebraskans under 19.

“It really breaks my heart that there are young people growing up in a world that doesn’t protect them,” she said. “So let me be your safe space tonight.”

“Young people, don’t let anybody tell you who you are,” she continued. “Don’t let any laws tell you who you’re not. You are who you are, okay? I see you, you are valid, you deserve to be here. You contain multitudes. These laws are not real. You are what’s real, and you deserve to be protected.” Watch her full remarks below.

LB574 also bans abortion at 12 weeks and threatens doctors who perform the procedure with revocation of their licenses. The bill, known as the “Let Them Grow Act,” does include exceptions for ectopic pregnancies, rape, incest, or medical emergencies.

Lizzo’s remarks register as even more pointed when you realize that Nebraska State Senator Beau Ballard — who voted to pass the bill — was in attendance at the concert. Democratic Nebraska State Senator Megan Hunt revealed his plans to see the artist. “They want LGBTQ money, They want LGBTQ entertainment, They want LGBTQ culture, But at they won’t vote to protect LGBTQ lives and safety,” she said.

Amazing. Lizzo, in front of thousands of people, confronts LB574 - a gender affirming care ban and abortion ban - in Nebraska tonight.



"Don't let anyone tell you who you are. These laws aren't real. YOU are real."pic.twitter.com/UqzIvaUA1T — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) May 20, 2023