Lizzo Covers “Proud Mary”: “There Is No Rock ‘n’ Roll Without Tina Turner”

"I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll"

Lizzo Tina Turner Proud Mary there is no rock n roll without Tina Turner
Lizzo (photo via BBC Radio), Tina Turner (photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
May 25, 2023 | 1:50pm ET

    Lizzo paid tribute to Tina Turner, who passed away May 24th, with a short rendition of “Proud Mary” during the Phoenix stop of her “Special” tour. During it, she gave a speech where she graciously regarded Turner as the reason she was able to take the stage in the first place.

    “Today, we lost an icon,” Lizzo said prior to cooly crooning the intro to the song. “And I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry about it. And I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is. As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

    Masking her emotions behind sparkling sequins, big Tina-esque hair, and an emphatic chant of “There is no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner,” Lizzo then ripped the bottom half of her costume off, and worked her way into the classic and recognizable “Proud Mary” dance. Watch a clip of the tribute below.

    Lizzo has been up to a lot lately, with an animated appearance on The Simpsons, openly speaking out against anti-abortion laws while on stage, and is among the artists featured on the upcoming Barbie soundtrack. Her “Special” tour is almost at a close with the last show happening June 2nd in Palm Desert, California, but she’ll be making appearances at BottleRock and Governors Ball. Find tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

