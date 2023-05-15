Lizzo Jams with The Simpsons in Season Finale Preview: Watch

Lizzo will be stopping by The Simpsons for the FOX series’ Season 34 finale on May 21st, and the Grammy-winning singer has previewed her appearance with an animated jam featuring Springfield’s prodigious saxophonist, Lisa.

In a message via Instagram, Lizzo shared, “Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons — now I can add my name to the list! Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true.” She also shouted out her animated counterpart’s personalized details, which include a blue fit from her shapewear brand Yitty as well as her trusty flute, Sasha.

A separate post from Sasha Flute’s individual account declared, “IM OFFICIALLY THE MOST FAMOUS FLUTE IN D WORLD,” and showcased the accomplished flautist riffing on the show’s iconic theme music with Lisa on saxophone and Bart laying down a “fire” beat with rhythmic slaps to Homer’s face. Though the hapless patriarch adds in some well-timed “Ow’s” and a “Why you little —” for accent, we can’t help but feel he missed a cue at the end for a satisfying, conclusive “D’Oh!” Watch both clips below.

The upcoming episode, titled “Homer’s Adventure Through the Windshield Glass,” was originally teased in February by executive producer and writer Tim Long, who told Entertainment Weekly that “Lizzo says ‘bitch’ a lot and she does not suffer Homer very well.” It was revealed that she would be playing herself as well as an imaginary, elven spirit guide to Homer — sounding vaguely similar to his one-time, anthropomorphic celebrity advisor voiced by Johnny Cash. She will also perform an original tune called “It Was Marge, Bitch,” written by Long and Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie.

Long shared that Lizzo brought her flute to the recording studio and ad-libbed the line from the preview when she tells Lisa, “I’m gonna get my Sasha Flute and you grab your saxamaphone and let’s jam.” He admitted that the unexpected deep-cut reference to Homer’s mispronunciation of “saxophone” from the Season 9 episode “Lisa’s Sax” impressed the crew and “everyone was starstruck — us by Lizzo and her by [Homer voice actor] Dan [Castellaneta].”

Lizzo’s brief stint on The Simpsons stands as just her latest cameo after recently appearing alongside Jack Black and Christopher Lloyd on The Mandalorian. Elsewhere in 2023, The Special vocalist paid a visit to Sesame Street and made a surprise stop to SZA’s final “SOS Tour” performance.

As for her next collaboration, Lizzo could be set to join Nickelback on-stage for their upcoming tour after the much-maligned rock band extended her an open invitation in response to complimentary remarks she made in 2019.

Meanwhile, the future of The Simpsons remains secure, at least for two more seasons, as the long-running comedy was renewed through 2025 in January.