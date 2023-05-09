Local Natives Announce New Album Time Will Wait for No One, 2023 Tour Dates

Local Natives are giving us something to wait for with the announcement of their forthcoming fifth studio album Time Will Wait for No One, out July 7th via Loma Vista. As a preview, the indie rock veterans have shared its lead single “NYE,” as well as a run of accompanying 2023 tour dates.

For their first album in four years, Local Natives turned to heavyweight producer John Congleton, who helped the band navigate the “time of metamorphosis” that inspired the new music: “Former selves [melted] away as some of us became fathers, endured periods of isolation, loss, and identity crisis,” the band explain in a press release. “The highs and lows we were feeling at the same time were so extreme… As individuals and as a band, we were on the verge of a collapse.”

The statement goes on: “Time flows on uncontrollably and change is relentless, and the people you love are the only constants. Out of that reckoning we dissolved everything down to start again, and had the most prolific period of songwriting in our history.” Pre-orders for Time Will Wait for No One are ongoing.

The sunny, upbeat “NYE” came about after band member Ryan Hahn’s recent marriage, during which the other members of Local Natives continued their tradition of performing at each others’ weddings. On the setlist that night was a rendition of one of Hahn’s favorite songs of all time, The Strokes’ “Someday”: “I was so floored watching the guys play this from the audience, something I’d never seen before, that I thought we had to do a fast and wild song, and ‘NYE’ was born.”

The “Time Will Wait for No One Tour” kicks off in Minneapolis on August 18th and traverses the US all summer, including performances at NYC’s Pier 17 on August 29th, two nights at DC’s 9:30 Club on August 24th and 25th, and a night at Austin’s Stubbs on September 16th. Tickets will be available at Local Natives’ website.

Watch the music video for “NYE” below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork for Time Will Wait for No One and Local Natives’ 2023 tour dates.

Last year, Local Natives shared the singles “Just Before the Morning,” “Desert Snow,” and “Hourglass.” Their last LP was 2019’s Violet Street.

Time Will Wait for No One Artwork:

Local Natives 2023 Tour Dates:

08/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ford Theater (Hummingbird 10th Ann. Show)

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ford Theater (Hummingbird 10th Ann. Show)

08/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue^

08/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater^

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre^

08/22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues^

08/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club^

08/25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club^

08/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE^

08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall^

08/29 – New York, NY @ Pier 17^

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre*

09/09 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues*

09/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*

09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works*

09/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

09/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues*

09/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater*

09/17 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*

09/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

09/21 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*

09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot*

09/23 – Bozeman, MT @ The Elm*

09/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre*

09/26 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre*

09/27 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Grand Lodge*

09/28 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater*

09/30 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound*

^ = w/ Annika Bennett

* = w/ Halfnoise