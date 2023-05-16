Menu
Marvel Sets Premiere Dates for Loki Season 2 and Echo

Loki will debut in October ahead of Echo's November release

loki season 2 echo premiere date disney+
Loki (Disney+)
May 16, 2023 | 6:33pm ET

    Marvel studio head Kevin Feige announced the Disney+ premiere dates for Season 2 of Loki and the Hawkeye spinoff Echo while speaking at the Disney upfront presentation on Tuesday, May 16th.

    Per Variety, the second season of Loki will premiere on October 6th, while all episodes of Echo will be released on November 29th, marking a first for a Marvel series.

    Starring Tom HiddlestonLoki is the first of Marvel’s live-action Disney+ series to receive a second season. Season 1 of the fan-favorite show premiered in 2021 and centered around Loki jumping through both time and reality.

    Alaqua Cox’s character of Maya Lopez/Echo was introduced in Hawkeye opposite Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Joining Cox in Echo will be Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in their respective roles as Daredevil and Kingpin.

    The next Marvel Disney+ series to debut will be the Samuel L. Jackson-starring Secret Invasion, which will premiere on June 21st. The Black Panther spinoff Ironheart and WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos were both originally announced for this year, but are now expected to premiere in 2024.

