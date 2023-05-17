Menu
Lord Taco’s Top Picks for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

This week, it's Taco's turn

Top Picks Bonnaroo 2023 lord taco the what podcast
Fleet Foxes (photo by Ben Kaye), Paramore (photo by Kris Lori), Franz Ferdinand (photo by George Ortiz)
Consequence Staff
May 17, 2023 | 1:12pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

    Last week, Barry took The What crew through his must-see artists of Bonnaroo 2023. This week, it’s Lord Taco’s turn to make his picks!

    The man known for identifying babies as babies and for rating every PBR he’s ever consumed offers his thoughts on who you should see on The Farm this year, including artists like Fleet Foxes, Franz Ferdinand, Paramore, and more. Between all of the lineup wisdom, he also finds time to give a recap of his Shaky Knees experience.

    Listen in to hear who Taco’s most excited about, and then see what’s got him so hyped by checking out his curated Spotify playlist featuring all of his favorite artists from this year’s festival here.

    Listen to this week’s episode of The What Podcast above, or you can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube. And while you’re at it, do us — and yourself — a favor by liking, reviewing, and subscribing to The What wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows, and snag our “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt on the Consequence Shop.

Artists

