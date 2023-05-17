Lord Taco’s Top Picks for Bonnaroo 2023: The What Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

Last week, Barry took The What crew through his must-see artists of Bonnaroo 2023. This week, it’s Lord Taco’s turn to make his picks!

The man known for identifying babies as babies and for rating every PBR he’s ever consumed offers his thoughts on who you should see on The Farm this year, including artists like Fleet Foxes, Franz Ferdinand, Paramore, and more. Between all of the lineup wisdom, he also finds time to give a recap of his Shaky Knees experience.

Listen in to hear who Taco’s most excited about, and then see what’s got him so hyped by checking out his curated Spotify playlist featuring all of his favorite artists from this year’s festival here.

