Lorde Joins MUNA Onstage for “Silk Chiffon” in New York: Watch

Last night at their show at Terminal 5 in New York, the pop trio MUNA brought out a very special guest to help sing their closing number “Silk Chiffon”: Lorde.

Clad in big red pants and a leather jacket, Lorde hopped onto the stage — eliciting thunderous applause from the crowd — and provided vocals for “Silk Chiffon,” the band’s biggest hit. Dancing face-to-face with MUNA’s lead singer, Katie Gavin, the New Zealander seemed to embody the song’s refrain of “Life’s so fun,” complete with a big smile.

“Silk Chiffon” was the breakout single from MUNA’s 2022 self-titled album, which paved the way for them to become Consequence’s Band of the Year in 2022. The original song features a verse from Phoebe Bridgers, who signed MUNA to her own Saddest Factory Records.

Advertisement

Related Video

MUNA also opened for Lorde’s most recent tour, and even joined her onstage last March to perform their song “Kind of Girl.” They have some more headlining shows left before linking up with Taylor Swift to open a few dates of her “Eras” tour. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.