Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lorde Joins MUNA Onstage for “Silk Chiffon” in New York: Watch

Lorde surprised fans in New York by signing the trio’s hit

Advertisement
Lorde and MUNA, photo by Penelope Martinez
May 10, 2023 | 4:52pm ET

    Last night at their show at Terminal 5 in New York, the pop trio MUNA brought out a very special guest to help sing their closing number “Silk Chiffon”: Lorde.

    Clad in big red pants and a leather jacket, Lorde hopped onto the stage — eliciting thunderous applause from the crowd — and provided vocals for “Silk Chiffon,” the band’s biggest hit. Dancing face-to-face with MUNA’s lead singer, Katie Gavin, the New Zealander seemed to embody the song’s refrain of “Life’s so fun,” complete with a big smile.

    “Silk Chiffon” was the breakout single from MUNA’s 2022 self-titled album, which paved the way for them to become Consequence’s Band of the Year in 2022. The original song features a verse from Phoebe Bridgers, who signed MUNA to her own Saddest Factory Records.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    MUNA also opened for Lorde’s most recent tour, and even joined her onstage last March to perform their song “Kind of Girl.” They have some more headlining shows left before linking up with Taylor Swift to open a few dates of her “Eras” tour. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Beyonce tickets tour 2023 renaissance how to buy dates shows concert

Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour": How to Get Last-Minute Tickets

May 10, 2023

summer 2023 tours live nation concert week

Get $25 All-In Tickets to Over 3,800 Shows During Concert Week

May 10, 2023

wolfmother 2023 tour

Wolfmother Announce 2023 Tour Dates

May 9, 2023

Chicago tickets 2023 tour live dates presale onsale seats schedule concert

How to Get Tickets to Chicago's 2023 Tour

May 9, 2023

Becky G tickets mi casa tu casa tour 2023 presale onsale dates live

How to Get Tickets to Becky G's 2023 Tour

May 9, 2023

pavement 2023 reunion tour dates new york tickets

Pavement Extend Reunion Tour with More New York Dates

May 9, 2023

geese 2023 3d country north american tour dates tickets mysterious love song video stream

Geese Detail 2023 North American Tour, Share "Mysterious Love": Stream

May 9, 2023

lil yachty 2023 north american field trip tour dates tickets

Lil Yachty Announces 2023 North American Tour

May 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lorde Joins MUNA Onstage for “Silk Chiffon” in New York: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter