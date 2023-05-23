Menu
Going There with Loren Gray: Accepting All the Different Parts of Ourselves

How the Guilty artist makes sense of the various experiences in her life

Going There with Loren Gray, photo by Maya Spangler
Consequence Staff
May 23, 2023 | 10:41am ET

    Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Loren Gray’s reign on social media has been monumental. The singer-songwriter/influencer rose to prominence in part by lip syncing radio hits and eventually started working on her own music. Now, she’s one of the most followed individuals on TikTok.

    After launching her career with singles like “Queen” and “Anti-Everything,” she recently released her full-length debut, Guilty. Across songs like the title track, “Never Be Perfect,” and “Misery Loves Company,” the singer reveals that despite all her fame and success, there are still moments where she feels anything but happy.

    When she joins Dr. Mike on this episode of Going There, she discusses how she acknowledges all the parts of her mental health journey. In particular, she unpacks the processes she utilizes to try and understand the various experiences of her life, especially when it comes to her struggle with depression.

    “I feel like sometimes I sort of force myself into a state of false happiness, where I’m trying to convince myself that I’m happy when I’m really not,” she explains. “Sometimes I sort of fake it til I make it, I force myself into these very social, outgoing environments and convince myself that I’m happy and that everything is great.”

    Listen to Loren Gray discuss how she deals with depression and other bouts with mental health above and watch a snippet of the interview below. Then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Going There with Dr. Mike, presented by the Consequence Podcast Network and Sound Mind Live, wherever you get your podcasts.

    If you’re having trouble seeing the video above, watch on YouTube.

    As a warning in case this topic is triggering for you, this episode features discussion of bullying and sexual assault as part of the conversation. If you experienced sexual assault and would like to reach out for support you can call the hotline for sexual assault support at 800-656-HOPE (4673).

    Those in need of mental health assistance can also check out the Sound Mind Live resources page for a list of helplines, community programs, therapy links, and more.

     Editor's Pick
    Loren Gray on Taking Her Image Back and Being a Taylor Swift Superfan

    Season 4 of Going There with Dr. Mike is brought to you by AbbVie, who is driving the pursuit of better mental health. Over the last 30 years, AbbVie’s scientists and clinicians have worked to tackle the complexity of mental illness and today offer a portfolio of medicines and a pipeline of innovation that spans depression, anxiety, bipolar 1 disorder, and schizophrenia. To learn more about AbbVie’s work to support individuals throughout their mental health journey, please visit www.AbbVie.com or follow at AbbVie on TwitterFacebookInstagramYouTube, and LinkedIn.

