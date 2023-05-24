Louise Post Navigates Life After Loss on New Single “What About”: Stream

Last month, Veruca Salt’s Louise Post announced her forthcoming debut solo album, Sleepwalker. Now, the trailblazing alt-rocker is unveiling the record’s second single, “What About.”

Sleepwalker (due on June 2nd) is the first record of new material from Post since Veruca Salt’s 2015 comeback album, Ghost Notes. But unlike previous releases, the writing for Sleepwalker took on a more personal and intimate tone, inspiring the 56-year-old songwriter to explore new themes.

“What About” conveys this mode of writing — the candid, emotional tune explores the dynamic of a “together forever” relationship that has fallen apart, leaving the protagonist with a feeling of displacement. Beneath sharp lyricism, a bed of fuzzy guitars and ethereal accents augments the message.

“‘What About’ addresses loss,” Post explained in a press statement. “And navigating the world without someone you thought you would spend an eternity with. Trying to find your footing after the disappearance of someone you love. All of the questions that remain. All of the wonder, grief, speculation, and anger. Mostly, the regret of things left unsaid and things left undone.”

Listen to “What About” below.

Post will also be embarking on a solo tour, which kicks off in Vancouver in June and will go across North America. Tickets are available via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Last fall, Post was a guest on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast, and spoke about Sleepwalker, rediscovering Veruca Salt demos, wanting to work with FINNEAS, having Olivia Rodrigo cover her 1994 classic “Seether,” and more.