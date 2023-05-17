Lucifer Unveil New Song “A Coffin Has No Silver Lining (The Sistine Version)”: Stream

Euro doom metallers Lucifer have returned with the new song “A Coffin Has No Silver Lining (The Sistine Version)” — their first new music since signing to Nuclear Blast Records last July.

The big label backing should give the band a much deserved boost in exposure, with the new song serving as a fine introduction for those encountering Lucifer’s revivalist doom for the first time.

Behind volleys of chugging riffage, singer Johanna Platow Andersson commands alluring melodies and an irresistible AOR-tinged chorus hook. There’s just enough grit to pull in the stoner-rock crowd, while the sheer catchiness of the riffs and chorus should appeal to any fan of old-school FM hard rock — the pinball machines and Super 8 footage in the Emil Klinta-directed music video emphasizing the latter observation.

The single arrives a week before Lucifer’s run of European tour dates supporting Ghost — another band with an affinity for vintage classic rock and occult iconography. The trek kicks off next Tuesday (May 23rd) in Toulouse, France, with dates running through early June.

Lucifer formed in 2014 in Germany, with Johanna Platow Andersson remaining the band’s only constant member. The group is now based in Sweden and features a lineup consisting of Nicke Andersson Platow on drums, guitarist Linus Björklund, guitarist Martin Nordin, and bassist Harald Göthblad.

So far, Lucifer have released four sequentially numbered eponymous albums, a la Led Zeppelin I-IV. For more on the band, revisit our 2021 “Beyond the Boys’ Club” interview with Johanna Platow Andersson.

Watch the video for Lucifer’s new song “A Coffin Has No Silver Lining (The Sistine Version)” below.