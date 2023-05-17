Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lucifer Unveil New Song “A Coffin Has No Silver Lining (The Sistine Version)”: Stream

The first taste of the doom band's Nuclear Blast debut Lucifer V

Advertisement
lucifer a coffin has no silver lining
Lucifer, courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records
May 17, 2023 | 11:38am ET

    Euro doom metallers Lucifer have returned with the new song “A Coffin Has No Silver Lining (The Sistine Version)” — their first new music since signing to Nuclear Blast Records last July.

    The big label backing should give the band a much deserved boost in exposure, with the new song serving as a fine introduction for those encountering Lucifer’s revivalist doom for the first time.

    Behind volleys of chugging riffage, singer Johanna Platow Andersson commands alluring melodies and an irresistible AOR-tinged chorus hook. There’s just enough grit to pull in the stoner-rock crowd, while the sheer catchiness of the riffs and chorus should appeal to any fan of old-school FM hard rock — the pinball machines and Super 8 footage in the Emil Klinta-directed music video emphasizing the latter observation.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The single arrives a week before Lucifer’s run of European tour dates supporting Ghost — another band with an affinity for vintage classic rock and occult iconography. The trek kicks off next Tuesday (May 23rd) in Toulouse, France, with dates running through early June.

    Lucifer: Beyond the Boys Club
     Editor's Pick
    Beyond the Boys’ Club: Johanna Platow Andersson of Lucifer

    Lucifer formed in 2014 in Germany, with Johanna Platow Andersson remaining the band’s only constant member. The group is now based in Sweden and features a lineup consisting of Nicke Andersson Platow on drums, guitarist Linus Björklund, guitarist Martin Nordin, and bassist Harald Göthblad.

    So far, Lucifer have released four sequentially numbered eponymous albums, a la Led Zeppelin I-IV. For more on the band, revisit our 2021 “Beyond the Boys’ Club” interview with Johanna Platow Andersson.

    Advertisement

    Watch the video for Lucifer’s new song “A Coffin Has No Silver Lining (The Sistine Version)” below.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Origami Angel PG County summer my brightest days new single tour

Origami Angel Announce New Mixtape, Unveil Single "My PG County Summer": Stream

May 17, 2023

kesha only love can save us now new song stream

Kesha Looks to a Higher Power on "Only Love Can Save Us Now": Stream

May 17, 2023

yusuf cat stevens all nights all days origins breakdown song video stream

Yusuf / Cat Stevens Breaks Down Origins of New Single "All Nights, All Days": Exclusive

May 17, 2023

nation of language new single stumbling still stream

Nation of Language Unveil New Song "Stumbling Still": Stream

May 17, 2023

Foo Fighters circa 2022

Foo Fighters' New Song "Under You" Navigates Grief Through Rock 'n' Roll: Stream

May 17, 2023

Dropkick Murphys fall 2023 tour

Dropkick Murphys Announce Fall 2023 US Tour with The Interrupters

May 16, 2023

corey taylor beyond stream

Corey Taylor Announces New Album CMF2 and US Tour, Shares Single "Beyond": Stream

May 16, 2023

anohni and the johnsons my back was a bridge for you to cross new album artwork tracklist it must change new song video stream

ANOHNI and the Johnsons Announce New Album, Share "It Must Change": Stream

May 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lucifer Unveil New Song "A Coffin Has No Silver Lining (The Sistine Version)": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter