M83 Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

M83 recently toured America in support of his recent album Fantasy, but if you missed Anthony Gonzalez then, you’re in luck: the French artist is returning to the States for a West Coast tour this fall.
Gonzalez’s next trek begins October 3rd in Tacoma, Washington before taking the artist down the coast. The brief tour includes stops in Eugene, Oregon; Los Angeles, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada before M83 heads to Texas to perform at Weekend 2 of Austin City Limits on October 15th.
Pre-sale tickets to M83’s Fall 2023 tour go on sale Wednesday, May 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. They become available to the general public the following day via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can find deals over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Check out M83’s full tour schedule, which also includes a summer run of UK/European dates and festival appearances, below.
Before dropping March’s Fantasy, M83 reissued the indie classic Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming. Revisit our 10-year anniversary retrospective on the album here.
M83 2023 Tour Dates:
06/08 — Vilnius, LT @ Lukiškių Kalėjimas 2.0
06/09-06/10 — Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Arena
06/13 — Istanbul, HR @ Maximum Uniq Açıkhava
06/15 – Dubai, UAE @ Dubai Opera House
06/16-06/18 – Mannheim, DE @ Maimarkt Gelände (Maifeld Derby)
06/17 – Neuchatel, CH @ Festi’neuch
06/19 – Segrate, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
06/22-06/25 – Prague, CZ @ Výstaviště (Metronome Festival Prague)
06/25 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt
06/27 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/28 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
06/29 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
07/02 – Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
07/03 – Esch Sur Alzette, LU @ Rockhal – Club
07/05 – Mérignac, FR @ Krakatoa
07/06 – Bilbao, Spain @ Kobetamendi (Bilbao BBK Live)
07/07 – Hérouville St Clair, FR @ Château de Beauregard (Beauregard Festival)
07/09 – Strasbourg, FR @ Festival Décibulles
08/17 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock
08/25 – Zürich, CH @ Zürich OpenAir
08/31-09/02 – Lisbon, PT @ Parque da Bela Vista (Meo Kalorama)
09/03 – Toulouse, FR @ MEETT – Parc des Expositions et Centre de Conventions (The Rose Festival)
10/03 — Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre
10/04 — Eugene, OR @ Hult Center For The Performing Arts
10/07 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
10/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
10/11 — Del Mar, CA @ The Sound
10/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
10/15 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival